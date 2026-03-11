Brager tells mbg that during times of unrest throughout her deployment, she relied on sunrises and sunlight radiating off the desert sand to keep her awake and feeling refreshed. "Our sleep system 'resets' through early morning light exposure," she explains of the shining rays' benefits on the human body. After a night of inadequate sleep, try to absorb as much sun as possible before and throughout your day (even if it's just through a window) to help you stay alert.