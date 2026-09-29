Your Blood Has Some Interesting Clues About Your Diet & Longevity Outlook
You can eat plenty of vegetables, whole grains, and other nutritious foods without knowing what those choices are doing beneath the surface. Your bloodwork may offer a few clues.
In new research1, researchers looked at the eating habits and bloodwork of older adults to see whether certain dietary patterns were associated with markers of metabolic, inflammatory, and brain health.
The results offer a closer look at how the foods you eat may connect with some of the biological processes involved in healthy aging.
About the study
Researchers analyzed data from 1,769 adults ages 60 and older who were part of a long-running Swedish aging study.
Rather than asking whether everyone followed one specific diet, researchers used three established scoring systems to capture different aspects of diet quality.
- The Alternative Mediterranean Diet score rewarded foods such as vegetables, fruits, legumes, nuts, whole grains, and fish, while favoring less red meat and dairy.
- The Alternative Healthy Eating Index also emphasized vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and healthy fats, while giving lower scores for foods such as red and processed meat, sugary drinks, and trans fats.
- The Empirical Dietary Inflammatory Index looked at how strongly a person's overall food intake was associated with inflammation.
Participants received a score based on how closely their reported food intake matched each of these dietary patterns or characteristics. Researchers then compared those scores with 54 blood markers related to metabolism, inflammation, blood vessel health, and brain health.
They also accounted for factors including age, sex, smoking, physical activity, education, and calorie intake.
Healthier eating was linked to more favorable blood markers
The strongest associations differed depending on the dietary score.
People with higher Alternative Mediterranean Diet and Alternative Healthy Eating Index scores had higher levels of folic acid, a B vitamin needed for DNA production and repair.
The Mediterranean-style score was also linked to lower levels of GFAP, a protein being studied as a marker of changes affecting brain cells.
People with higher scores on the reverse-transformed inflammatory index, meaning their diets had lower inflammatory potential, had lower levels of insulin and leptin.
They also had lower levels of several markers associated with inflammation and other health conditions, including white blood cells, alkaline phosphatase, and TNFRSF1B.
Two dietary scores were also associated with lower levels of GDF15. This protein rises when cells are under certain types of stress, including problems with how cells function and produce energy.
Higher GDF15 levels have also been linked with several age-related health problems, making it one clue researchers can use to understand what's happening inside the body.
What this means for healthy aging
It's tempting to read those results and conclude that a healthier diet slows aging. This study can't tell us that.
Researchers measured diet and blood markers at one point in time, so the study can identify associations but not cause and effect.
Some relationships also became weaker after researchers accounted for chronic disease burden, suggesting that existing health conditions may help explain part of the connection.
Still, the broader pattern is useful. The dietary scores associated with more favorable blood markers all captured different versions of a nutrient-rich eating pattern, particularly one with plenty of vegetables, fruits, legumes, whole grains, nuts, and fish.
What to put on your plate more often
You don't need to think about 54 blood markers when planning dinner. Focus on the foods that consistently feature in these eating patterns:
- Make plants a staple: Include a variety of vegetables and fruit throughout the day.
- Eat more legumes and whole grains: Beans, lentils, oats, brown rice, and other whole grains add fiber and nutrients to everyday meals.
- Keep nuts and fish in rotation: Both are prominent in the Mediterranean-style and healthy eating patterns used in the research.
- Scale back highly processed and sugary foods: The goal is to make these foods less central to your overall eating pattern, not to eliminate them.
The takeaway
Healthy aging may have less to do with one miracle food and more to do with your overall eating pattern.
In older adults, several markers tied to metabolism, inflammation, and brain health were associated with higher-quality diets.