What You Eat Could Be Doing More Damage Than Your Blood Pressure Numbers Alone
Most people with high blood pressure are laser-focused on one number. And that makes sense; blood pressure is a concrete, trackable metric.
But new research1 points to a dimension of cardiovascular risk that doesn't show up on a blood pressure cuff: the inflammatory quality of your diet. For people with hypertension, what you eat may be doing more work, or more damage, than your readings suggest.
What is the Dietary Inflammatory Index
The Dietary Inflammatory Index, or DII, is a scoring tool that rates how inflammatory your overall diet is. It looks at 28 dietary components (things like fiber, omega-3s, vitamins, and specific food groups) and scores them based on whether they tend to raise or lower inflammation in the body.
A higher DII score means your diet is more pro-inflammatory.
A lower or negative score means it's trending anti-inflammatory. It's not about any one food; it's about the overall pattern of what you eat.
About the study
The researchers wanted to know whether a more inflammatory diet was linked to worse overall heart health in people with high blood pressure, and whether that connection held up in a higher-risk group and predicted real outcomes over time.
To find out, they analyzed data from 12,376 adults with hypertension from a large U.S. health survey, measuring cardiovascular health using the American Heart Association's Life's Essential 8, a composite score covering diet, physical activity, sleep, nicotine exposure, body weight, blood sugar, blood lipids, and blood pressure.
They then validated those findings in a separate group of 1,053 Chinese patients with hypertension who had previously had a procedure to open blocked arteries, which is a higher-risk group tracked over time for heart attacks, repeat procedures, and deaths. Because both stages were observational, the study shows associations, not causation.
A pro-inflammatory diet was linked to nearly 4x higher odds of poor cardiovascular health
In the U.S. cohort, the pattern was clear: the more pro-inflammatory the diet, the worse the cardiovascular health score, with no threshold effect.
People with the most pro-inflammatory diets had nearly four times the odds of poor cardiovascular health compared to those with the least inflammatory diets.
The same held in the Chinese cohort. Those with the most pro-inflammatory diets had roughly three times the odds of poor cardiovascular health compared to those with the least inflammatory diets, and the relationship was linear across the full range of scores.
In the follow-up analysis of the Chinese cohort, a more pro-inflammatory diet also independently predicted heart attacks, repeat procedures to reopen blocked arteries, and death from any cause.
Why this matters for people with hypertension
Hypertension isn't just a blood pressure problem; it's also a state of chronic, low-grade vascular inflammation.
That underlying inflammation contributes to the damage that high blood pressure does to blood vessels over time, and it may make people with hypertension especially sensitive to the effects of a pro-inflammatory diet.
Research on 83,000 people has already shown that diet quality influences blood pressure outcomes.
What the DII framework adds is a way to capture diet's influence on multiple cardiovascular risk factors at once, not just blood pressure, but also blood sugar, blood lipids, and body weight.
A pro-inflammatory eating pattern can nudge all of those in the wrong direction simultaneously, which may help explain why the association in this study held even after researchers accounted for other variables.
How to shift your diet in an anti-inflammatory direction
The DII is a pattern-level measure, so consistent shifts in your overall diet are what move the needle.
Foods and eating patterns associated with lower dietary inflammation:
- Fruits and vegetables: aim for a wide variety across the week.
- Legumes: beans, lentils, and chickpeas are all strong options.
- Nuts and seeds: a handful a day contributes meaningfully.
- Oily fish: salmon, sardines, and mackerel are rich in anti-inflammatory omega-3s.
- Whole grains: swap refined carbs where you can.
- Olive oil: a staple fat in anti-inflammatory eating patterns.
- Herbs and spices: turmeric and ginger in particular have well-studied anti-inflammatory properties.
These foods form the foundation of Mediterranean-style eating, which has also been independently linked to lower blood pressure and reduced cardiovascular risk.
Foods associated with higher dietary inflammation:
- Ultra-processed foods: packaged snacks, fast food, and ready meals.
- Sugary drinks: sodas, sweetened juices, and energy drinks.
- Processed and red meats: deli meats, sausages, and bacon in particular.
- Refined carbohydrates and added sugars: white bread, pastries, and sweetened cereals.
The takeaway
The inflammatory quality of your diet may be one of the most underappreciated levers in cardiovascular health, particularly for people managing high blood pressure.
Across two independent studies, a more pro-inflammatory eating pattern was consistently linked to worse heart health outcomes, even after accounting for other risk factors.
Shifting toward whole foods, oily fish, legumes, and vegetables is one of the most evidence-backed moves you can make for your heart over the long term.