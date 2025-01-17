“Caffeine and alcohol work against each other. Caffeine is a stimulant, and alcohol is a depressant,” explains dietitian Sarah Pflugradt, MS, RDN. When you put your body through the cycle of up, then down, then up again, you swing between unnatural extremes. “If you are consuming both during the day, you are setting yourself up for multiple ups and downs in energy, and possibly mood, throughout the day,” she says.