You May Need A Refresher On What 'Whole Grain' Means, New Study Finds

The researchers had the participants—a test group of just over 1,000 American adults, selected to represent the broader population—answer questions about real and hypothetical food options.

They specifically asked the participants to identify the "healthier" option and the option with a higher whole grain content, based on photos of the products that showed various whole grain labels but also the nutrition facts label and ingredients list.

For invented products, they found that 31% of participants answered incorrectly when evaluating cereals and 47% answered incorrectly in regards to breads. For real products, they found that 43 to 51% of respondents overstated the whole grain content. Some terminologies seemed to have a particularly in regards to multigrain crackers (41% overstated), honey wheat bread (43% overstated) and 12-grain bread (51% overstated).

"Our study results show that many consumers cannot correctly identify the amount of whole grains or select a healthier whole grain product," says Parker Wilde, Ph.D., the first author of the study and a professor at the Friedman School. "Manufacturers have many ways to persuade you that a product has whole grain even if it doesn't. They can tell you it's multigrain or they can color it brown, but those signals do not really indicate the whole grain content."