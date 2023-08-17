Mindfulness is wonderful for increasing your overall wellbeing, both mentally and spiritually, to be sure. However, according to this research, we're missing a fundamental part of the equation: other people and the world at large.

Namely, their review looked at how mindfulness has been evolving in recent years, and specifically how there's an apparent "loss of the spiritual and collective elements historically essential to mindfulness," the study authors explain. This focus on self-improvement above all else, they say, is a distortion of mindfulness in its origins, and represents a textbook example of the way Eastern, collectivist traditions have been individualized by the West.

As clinical psychologist and researcher Liz Marks Ph.D. explains, “There is growing interest in mindfulness around the world, and rightly so. The practice offers an important opportunity in ever-hectic lives to pause and reflect. But too often, this is presented as another tool for self-betterment."

She adds that based on their review, the team suggests that mindfulness can offer more than this, "giving people the chance to ‘look outside themselves’, deepening their sense of place within nature and interconnectedness with their community."