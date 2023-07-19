This research demonstrates that your heart health is about more than just what’s on your plate or when you last stepped into the gym: The friends you keep, your career satisfaction, and your role in your community are all essential.

This is not the first study to find that social factors can influence longevity (have you heard of the groundbreaking Roseto study?) and we hope that this growing body of research inspires medical professionals to take them into account when assessing CVD risk.

All of this being said, your physical health still plays a huge role in your heart health as well. A few ideas to check off the basics: Find an exercise regimen you like so you’re more motivated to do it, eat plenty of fiber and omega-3 fats (and take a heart health supplement to fill in any gaps), prioritize deep sleep, and do your best to find daily moments of peace to lower your stress levels.

Beyond that: Call up a friend you haven’t talked to in a while, schedule a lunch date with your family members, or introduce yourself to your neighbors. If nothing else, your heart will thank you.