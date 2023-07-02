5 Rituals That Will Boost Your Health & Help The Planet At The Same Time

We as humans are not separate from the rest of the species on Earth. Flora, fauna, prairies, streams... the cycles and patterns of our planet deeply affect our ways of being. When we have a good relationship with the Earth, we develop a better relationship with ourselves.

To demonstrate this, research has found that taking just 20 minutes to connect with nature1 can help lower stress hormone levels. More data is continuing to prove that spending time in nature supports our overall mental and physical health.

At the same time, we have come to observe the most biodiverse environments contain the cleanest air, water, soil and food. This is because diverse natural compounds can work together to heal their own ecosystems. Humans play a role in this too: human intervention can dramatically speed up transformation. I believe that processes that can take hundreds if not thousands of years can be replicated and sped up with human assistance so that our planet can flourish.

The planet relies on us, the same way that we rely on it.

By repairing our own systems, neighborhoods, and villages, we can observing the miraculous transformation of nature within us and around us. Try these rituals to replenish your body—and the planet—at the same time.