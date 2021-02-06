This coming Sunday, quarterback Tom Brady is making history as the first person in the NFL to play in 10 Super Bowl games. Aside from performing this first-of-its-kind feat, Brady will also make history as the oldest NFL athlete to play in the event.

Though the 43-year-old is still young by most standards, he's practically a centenarian in football years. According to the NFL Players Association, the average NFL career lasts only 3.3 years, compared to Brady's 20. More recently, NFL athletes are choosing to retire early to avoid concussions and support long-term brain health.

These stats raise the question: Aside from his disciplined fitness routine, what kind of nutrition plan is fueling Brady's seemingly superhuman fitness performance? We chatted with the team at TB12, a health and wellness brand co-founded by Brady and trainer Alex Guerrero, to find out exactly what Brady eats every day.