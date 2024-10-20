Skip to Content
Functional Food

There Are So Many Types Of Salt — Here's An RD's Advice On Picking One

October 20, 2024
Eliza Sullivan is a food writer and SEO editor at mindbodygreen.
Image by Winslow Productions / Getty
October 20, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Who would've thought something as seemingly simple as salt could be so, well, complicated? With so many types available to buy, we wanted to get to the bottom of the question: How do we know which one to buy?

If you think about salt as something you just need one variety of, this is your sign to change your tune: One of the benefits of there being so many types is that you can use them for different applications.

"I tend to recommend people think about what they will be using that salt for," Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, tells mindbodygreen. She says, "I generally like regular sea salt as an all-purpose," but for finishing salt, "I use the Maldon flaky sea salt, but if you want something coarser, kosher salt is nice."

If you want to add even more to the salt roster, there's more to be found in the spice aisle: "Specialty salts can be a nice way to add a little pop of flavor or a little texture when added as a garnish at the end of cooking," says Cording.

But what about nutrients?

When it comes to salt, the nutrient that probably comes to mind first is obviously sodium—but quick on its heels is probably questions about iodine: Should we be worried about buying salts that aren't iodized?

"The primary nutrient we should aim to get from salt is sodium," says Cording. "It's a mineral and an electrolyte and plays an important role in supporting fluid balance in the body (hence, why there is a sweet spot and too much or too little can be problematic). It also plays a role in nerve and muscle function."

"You do want to be mindful to use a light touch, as salt does contain a lot of sodium, and it's recommended that healthy adults cap their daily intake around 2,300 mg (of sodium per day)," she further explains. "I also tell people not to stress about the fact that sea salt isn't iodized. Iodine is present in a wide variety of foods, such as fish, seaweed, and sea vegetables and eggs."

And really, you shouldn't be looking to salt as a source of nutrients (other than that base-level sodium intake): "While sea salt is often highlighted for its mineral content, I usually tell my patients to get those nutrients from other foods they're present in rather than relying on salt," Cording explains. "To meet those needs, you'd end up having to eat a lot of salt, which would come with its own adverse effects."

Why do we think of salt as a, well, bad thing?

"Salt gets a bad rap because of the association between high levels of sodium intake and cardiovascular disease risk," explains mbg's former director of scientific affairs and registered dietitian Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN. "But because of that link, people sometimes forget, sodium is still absolutely essential on a daily basis. It's one of the top two essential electrolytes."

"There are fewer opportunities than you might think to consume natural sources of sodium in the diet," continues Ferira, "but sadly, lots of Americans are consuming excessive amounts of processed foods (with loads of added sodium), so it's not a nutrient of concern for most. Actually, if you eat super clean and emphasize fruit, vegetables, and legumes, it's certainly possible to not consume enough sodium."

Outside of salt, "The ocean is the top source of iodine," she says, echoing Cording's point. "Top food sources of iodine include fish, seaweed, shrimp, and seafood in general, dairy products, and iodized salt."

The takeaway

Essentially, it's time to stop thinking about salt as a one-size-fits-all situation: Having a few options in your pantry to fit different uses can help make your cooking more exciting. Personally, I've started keeping coarse sea salt, Maldon, and occasionally a few specialty salts on hand to use at different points in cooking.

And instead of stressing about optimizing your salt choice for nutrients, just make sure you're not overdoing it on sodium—and then look for the other vitamins and nutrients like iodine from other foods.

More On This Topic

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

