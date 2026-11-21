Still Struggling To Sleep Despite Managing Your Anxiety? Read This
You've done the breathing exercises, tried journaling, and maybe even gotten better at recognizing when your anxiety is taking over. So why are you still wide awake when your head hits the pillow?
Sometimes, bedtime seems to give your brain the green light to revisit every unfinished task, awkward conversation, and what-if scenario from the day.
And when sleep keeps slipping away, it's easy to feel like you're back at square one.
But a new analysis suggests there may be another piece worth exploring, one that has less to do with stopping anxious thoughts and more to do with how you respond to them.
About the study
Researchers explored the relationship between insomnia symptoms and dispositional mindfulness.
This refers to how naturally someone pays attention to what's happening in the present moment without judging their thoughts or feelings.
It's not about having a perfectly quiet mind; it's about noticing what's going through it without getting swept up in every thought.
The analysis included questionnaire responses from more than 2,100 college students.
Participants answered questions about their mindfulness, anxiety, depression, natural sleep preferences (whether they were morning or evening people), and insomnia symptoms.
Researchers then compared sleep symptoms among those with higher and lower levels of mindfulness.
Higher mindfulness was linked to fewer insomnia symptoms
Students with higher dispositional mindfulness reported fewer insomnia symptoms than those with lower levels. This connection held regardless of their anxiety, depression, or natural sleep preferences.
They also tended to report lower anxiety and depression overall. Together, these findings suggest that mindfulness has a relationship with sleep that isn't simply explained by having less anxiety.
Why mindfulness may help when anxiety isn't going away
Think about what happens when you're trying to fall asleep and suddenly remember something you forgot to do. One thought turns into five, and before long, you're mentally planning tomorrow instead of drifting off.
Mindfulness offers a different way to handle that moment.
Rather than following every worry or trying to push it away, you acknowledge the thought and bring your attention back to the present.
This may be particularly useful if you've been working on managing anxiety but haven't noticed much improvement in your sleep. The analysis suggests these may be two related but separate areas to address.
However, it doesn't prove that mindfulness directly improves sleep or that practicing it can replace anxiety treatment.
How to build more mindfulness into your day
You don't need a lengthy meditation session to start practicing mindfulness. A few simple habits can help:
- Notice thoughts without judging them: When a worry pops up, acknowledge it (try, "I'm worrying about tomorrow again") rather than immediately getting caught up in it.
- Practice outside the bedroom: Spend a few minutes focusing on your breathing, doing a body scan, or sitting quietly with your thoughts. These simple mindfulness practices can help you get more comfortable noticing thoughts without automatically reacting to them.
The idea is to build the habit throughout the day, rather than only reaching for mindfulness when you're already struggling to fall asleep.
The takeaway
You don't have to win an argument with every thought that pops into your head.
Higher mindfulness was associated with fewer insomnia symptoms in this study, suggesting that learning to observe your thoughts without getting caught up in them may be another way to support better sleep.