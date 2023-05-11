Trying sleep support+ For The First Time? Here's What To Expect
Trying a sleep supplement for the first time is always a bit bewildering. There's the question of what dose to start out with, what time to take it, and how long it will be before it kicks in.
Then come the fateful minutes of lying in bed, waiting for something to happen, hoping that a full night's rest is just a tug of the eye mask away.
With sleep support+, mbg hopes to take all the guesswork out of it. When our bestselling sleep supplement launched last year, we shared expert advice on exactly when to take it (1-2 hours before bed if you struggle to fall asleep, right before bed if you struggle to stay asleep), how much of it to take (two capsules is the sweet spot for most people), and what to pair it with (water, and perhaps a sleep-promoting bedtime snack).*
Today, we're tackling the "how will it feel?" part of the equation.
To give you a sense of what to expect, here's what first-time users have to say about what they experienced when trying sleep support+ for longer, more restful sleep.*
An immediate difference*
"I've always considered myself a 'good sleeper' but as a mom thought waking up throughout the night was normal. Fast-forward to now, my children are grown and married, still waking up throughout the night. sleep support+ provides a full, wonderful night's sleep for me. I noticed the difference the very first night. My doctor and acupuncturist swear by magnesium, and now I do too. Thank you for all mindbodygreen does."*
—Suzanne K.
Less delayed sleep*
"This is the best product I have used to help me get to sleep and night and stay asleep the entire night. I now get a good eight hours of sleep every night and have not had to use any melatonin or anything else. With this product, I fall asleep from 10 to 30 minutes almost every night. I may get up once in the night but then fall back asleep almost immediately. Do I recommend this product? Yes, absolutely!"*
—Jean G.
Fewer wake-ups*
"I love this sleep aid! I don't typically struggle with going to sleep, but I do tend to wake. It keeps me asleep and doesn't make it hard to get up when I need to."*
—Kelly N.
Deeper sleep*
"I added sleep support+ to my nightly routine and saw a difference right away. I'm sleeping deeply and waking up well-rested. I've tried CBD and melatonin but like this much better! I love the restful sleep but also love fueling my body with vitamins and nutrients."*
—Allie C.
Sleep that lasts until your morning alarm*
"This product really works! I’ve tried several generic magnesium supplements to help me sleep, but nothing ever worked. In the last month, after using sleep support, I’ve slept until my morning alarm went off and felt so much more rested!"*
—Kirsten W.
More dream recall*
"I have been using the magnesium capsules for two weeks and have been getting good sleep with more dreams than ever."*
—Julie S.
Less morning grogginess*
"I have taken magnesium at night for years to help with sleep. Adding PharmaGABA® to the mix, wow, I sleep so soundly and wake up less foggy than previously. Highly recommend."*
—Heather F.
A more refreshing wakeup*
"I'm the person that has tried every sleep aid. Most of the time they worked the first day or so only to falter shortly thereafter. Or I'll find myself waking up in a complete fog that I can't seem to shake. This product has worked consistently for me, and I don't wake up feeling like I have to claw myself out of a fog to start my day. Really great product line."*
—Nancy G.
Your best sleep ever*
"At this point, I probably bleed mindbodygreen products, as I have been trying them all lately, and I just love them all. Each product is so worth it. But the sleep support+...it is especially life-changing. Other products, over the month of taking them, I've seen improvement—but the sleep support+...in one night, best sleep ever."*
—Reilly B.
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability and Health Director at mindbodygreen and the author of Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us. She is also the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner.
Emma received her B.A. in Environmental Science & Policy with a specialty in environmental communications from Duke University. In addition to penning over 1,000 mbg articles on topics from the water crisis in California to the rise of urban beekeeping, her work has appeared on Grist, Bloomberg News, Bustle, and Forbes. She's spoken about the intersection of self-care and sustainability on podcasts and live events alongside environmental thought leaders like Marci Zaroff, Gay Browne, and Summer Rayne Oakes.