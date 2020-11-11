mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
Are Your Mask Loops Irritating Your Ears? The One Tip You're Probably Overlooking

Are Your Mask Loops Irritating Your Ears? The One Tip You're Probably Overlooking

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Are your mask loops irritating your ears? The one tip you're probably overlooking 11/10/20

Image by Santi Nunez / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
November 11, 2020 — 16:50 PM

Quick review: The ever-bemoaned maskne has two, equally frustrating components. First, there’s the influx of breakouts and pimples (sometimes cropping up in the strangest of places) from sweat and breath droplets pooling in your mask. Then there’s the inflammation you may experience from friction: When you secure a fabric covering to your face, any rubbing or chafing can irritate the skin. 

You know this, you’ve learned this, and perhaps you’ve got a patchwork of blemishes to prove it. But what about the soft skin behind your ears? It’s an oft-forgotten area within the maskne debacle, but the skin around your ears is your skin all the same.

If your mask loops are giving you grief, here’s how you can calm the irritation, STAT. 

What to do if your mask loops are irritating your ears. 

The skin behind your ears is quite sensitive—that’s why many experts suggest patch testing new products in that area, as any irritation will likely show up in that delicate spot (it’s also discrete enough to hide, just in case you do face a reaction to a certain ingredient. But anyways!). 

In terms of what to do, let’s revert back to the maskne conversation, shall we? Just as you’d tend to the skin around your mouth and nose, the same counsel goes for the skin behind your ears: According to board-certified dermatologist Purshiva Patel, M.D., founder of Visha Skincare, applying an occlusive behind the ears (like a cream or oil) can keep the loops from rubbing that sensitive skin raw. So while you're smearing on a hydrating moisturizer before securing your mask, massage a little product behind the ears as well, for good measure.

While having some sort of barrier can he helpful, unfortunately (just like with maskne) some irritation is inevitable. Especially if you’re wearing the mask for quite some time, your ears are bound to become sore at some point. The key here, Patel notes, is to tend to your ears after the fact—just as you would for mask-induced irritation on your face. She recommends dabbing a moisturizing cream behind the ears—or anywhere you face friction, for that matter—at night to soothe the area. Look for hydrating, anti-inflammatory creams that help repair the skin barrier (this option includes aloe, jojoba oil, and glycerin), or spot-treat the area with straight aloe or a soothing colloidal oat mixture.

Advertisement

The takeaway. 

Irritation from your mask loops—it happens! Approach the issue just as you would the friction on your nose and mouth; all it takes is some diligent post-mask love. 

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan and has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Home

The 5 Best Decluttering Tips I *Just* Picked Up From Marie Kondo

Emma Loewe
The 5 Best Decluttering Tips I *Just* Picked Up From Marie Kondo
Beauty

Yup, Your Hair Ages: 4 Tell-All Signs To Look For (Other Than Grays)

Jamie Schneider
Yup, Your Hair Ages: 4 Tell-All Signs To Look For (Other Than Grays)
$59.99

The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation

With Amy Shah, M.D.
The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation
Integrative Health

Resist The Urge To Put A Glass Of Water By Your Bed, Say This Urologist

Abby Moore
Resist The Urge To Put A Glass Of Water By Your Bed, Say This Urologist
Recipes

This Star Chef Wants You To Save Your Scraps & Turn Them Into Soup

Nadiya Hussain
This Star Chef Wants You To Save Your Scraps & Turn Them Into Soup
Motivation

Kamala Harris' 5 Nonnegotiable Practices For Health & Well-Being

Kristine Thomason
Kamala Harris' 5 Nonnegotiable Practices For Health & Well-Being
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Recipes

This Ultra-Quick Butternut Squash Curry Is The Perfect Veggie-Packed, Paleo Meal

Eliza Sullivan
This Ultra-Quick Butternut Squash Curry Is The Perfect Veggie-Packed, Paleo Meal
Spirituality

If Anyone Knows What's Keeping You From Your Goals, It's An MIT Neuroscientist

Sarah Regan
If Anyone Knows What's Keeping You From Your Goals, It's An MIT Neuroscientist
Healthy Weight

You Should Probably Stop Counting Your Macros, From A Weight Loss Surgeon

Jason Wachob
You Should Probably Stop Counting Your Macros, From A Weight Loss Surgeon
Integrative Health

A Functional Medicine Doctor On How To Nurture Your "Longevity Genes"

Frank Lipman, M.D.
A Functional Medicine Doctor On How To Nurture Your "Longevity Genes"
Functional Food

We Get Most Of This Nutrient From Coffee & Tea: Here's Why That's A Problem

Eliza Sullivan
We Get Most Of This Nutrient From Coffee & Tea: Here's Why That's A Problem
Recipes

This Scrumptious Shakshuka Recipe Features Brain-Supporting Ingredients*

Abby Moore
This Scrumptious Shakshuka Recipe Features Brain-Supporting Ingredients*
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/what-to-do-if-your-mask-loops-irritate-your-ears

Your article and new folder have been saved!