There’s a very, very annoying spot that you can get zits: Inside your nose. (I can practically hear the groans.) These pesky breakouts creep up, causing tender bumps in a very delicate area. Plus: they are very tricky to treat, as you can’t really spot treat them the way you might a pimple on your forehead or chin—no charcoal mask or astringent tonics, here. It’s inside your nose after all.

Recently, too, we wrote about getting breakouts inside your nostrils. In it, we noted that one of your best courses of action was not to touch the area nor fuss with it if you have a cold or some such. This is because the most common reasons for getting zits here, according to derms, is that the pores in your nose clog from mucus or dirt and debris from fingers.

However, you may also be getting them here for another very specific reason: Your mask. Yes, just as your mask may be contributing to “maskne” on your chin and around your mouth, it’s likely causing an uptick in breakouts in this area too.