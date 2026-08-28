What This Common Food Additive May Be Doing To Your Gut
Flip over almost any package of gluten-free bread, plant-based milk, protein powder, bottled salad dressing, or ice cream, and there's a good chance you'll spot the same ingredient tucked somewhere near the bottom of the label: xanthan gum.
It's not there for nutrition. It's there for texture. Xanthan gum acts as a thickener and stabilizer, giving foods a creamier consistency and preventing ingredients from separating. It's inexpensive, effective, and widely used, which is why it has become one of the most common food additives in the modern food supply.
For most people, it isn't something they think twice about. But as researchers continue studying how food additives interact with the gut microbiome, they're also exploring what repeated, long-term exposure may mean for our health.
A new animal study1 suggests xanthan gum may influence the gut in ways scientists are only beginning to understand. The findings don't mean you need to clean out your pantry, but they do add another piece to the ongoing conversation about ultra-processed foods and gut health.
How long-term xanthan gum affected the gut
The study, published in Food Research International, followed adult rats that consumed diets containing three different doses of xanthan gum for 10 weeks. Researchers then analyzed the animals' colon tissue, inflammatory markers, gut barrier proteins, and gut microbiome.
Across all doses, the rats consuming xanthan gum showed signs of mild inflammation in the colon. Specifically, researchers found greater infiltration of lymphocytes, a type of immune cell involved in inflammatory responses, along with higher levels of inflammatory cytokines including TNF-α and IL-1β.
The team also found changes in proteins that help regulate the intestinal barrier. One protein in particular, Claudin-2, was elevated after xanthan gum consumption. Previous research has linked higher Claudin-2 levels with increased intestinal permeability, meaning the gut barrier may become less selective about what passes through it.
Interestingly, the overall diversity of the gut microbiome stayed relatively stable, but one group of bacteria increased at the highest xanthan gum dose, suggesting the additive may shift the microbial ecosystem even without dramatically changing the total number of bacterial species.
Taken together, the researchers concluded that chronic xanthan gum intake promoted mild colon inflammation, altered aspects of the gut microbiome, and affected markers involved in maintaining the intestinal barrier.
What xanthan gum is (and why these findings deserve context)
Xanthan gum is a polysaccharide produced through the fermentation of sugars by bacteria, then purified into a fine powder that acts as a thickener. Food manufacturers use it often because it improves texture without affecting taste, and it performs well across a wide range of temperatures.
Beyond gluten-free products, xanthan gum is commonly found in protein powders, meal replacement shakes, plant-based milks, yogurt, sauces, frozen desserts, and many other packaged foods. It's one of those ingredients that's easy to consume multiple times a day without realizing it.
That said, it's important not to overinterpret this study.
First, the research was conducted in animals, not humans. Animal studies are valuable because they help uncover potential biological mechanisms, but they can't tell us whether the same effects occur in people eating typical diets.
Second, this study doesn't prove xanthan gum is harmful. Previous human research has generally found xanthan gum to be safe at the amounts commonly consumed, and regulatory agencies continue to consider it an approved food additive.
Instead, these findings raise an interesting question about whether chronic, long-term exposure deserves closer study, particularly as food additives become a larger part of many people's diets.
Should you avoid xanthan gum?
For most people, it’s probably not necessary. But this study is another reminder that food additives don't exist in isolation. They're part of an overall dietary pattern, and researchers are still learning how repeated exposure may influence the gut over time.
Rather than stressing over every ingredient label, focus on the bigger picture. Diets rich in fiber from fruits, vegetables, beans, whole grains, nuts, and seeds consistently support a healthier gut microbiome. Fermented foods can further diversify beneficial microbes, while adequate protein, omega-3 fats, regular exercise, quality sleep, and stress management all help maintain the integrity of the gut barrier.
If xanthan gum shows up occasionally in your almond milk or a snack bar when traveling, that's very different from relying on heavily processed foods for the majority of your meals.
The takeaway
One food additive isn't likely to make or break your gut health. But this research reflects a broader shift. Researchers are looking beyond calories, fat, and carbohydrates and asking how the ingredients used to formulate modern packaged foods interact with the gut microbiome and intestinal lining.
For now, the goal is to focus on the overall quality and variety of your diet. That's what has the strongest track record for supporting a healthy gut.