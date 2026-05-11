The So-Called “Healthy” Foods Raising Heart Disease Risk By 65%
Most people trying to eat better have already cut out the obvious stuff: the fast food runs, the gas station snacks, the midnight cereal binges. What they haven't cut out is the flavored Greek yogurt with 15 grams of added sugar, the whole grain crackers made with seed oils and a stabilizer they can't pronounce, or the protein cookies with vegetable glycerine and modified food starch.
This is the sneaky part of ultra-processed food; it doesn't always look like junk. It often looks like the smarter choice.
A large new consensus report from the European Society of Cardiology synthesizes a full decade of research on ultra-processed foods and cardiovascular disease. And their findings call for a shift in how we talk about these processed foods. The researchers are calling for doctors to start treating UPF consumption as a clinical risk factor, the same way they'd talk about smoking or blood pressure.
How researchers assembled 10 years of evidence into one verdict
This wasn't a single study with a single sample. A multidisciplinary team of European cardiologists and nutrition researchers conducted what's called a clinical consensus statement, essentially a structured review of all existing research on the topic.
They pulled from large longitudinal cohort studies across diverse populations, looking at how UPF intake correlated with cardiovascular outcomes, including heart disease incidence, atrial fibrillation, and death.
The consistency of findings across different countries, age groups, and health profiles is precisely what makes the report significant. Any single study can be explained away; ten years of data pointing in the same direction is harder to dismiss.
A 65% higher risk of cardiovascular death & the foods behind it
Adults in the highest UPF consumption category face up to a 65% higher risk of dying from cardiovascular disease compared to those who eat the least. They also carry a 19% higher risk of developing heart disease overall and a 13% higher risk of atrial fibrillation. These associations hold even after adjusting for other lifestyle factors, which suggests the problem isn't just that people who eat a lot of processed food also smoke and skip the gym.
The food itself appears to be doing damage through several overlapping mechanisms. It tends to promote obesity, raise blood pressure, worsen blood lipid profiles, and drive insulin resistance.
But the researchers also point to something more structural that goes beyond the usual nutrition label math. Those protein chips might be low carb, low sugar, and technically hitting your macros, but your body processes a food built from isolated soy protein, maltodextrin, and natural flavoring very differently than it processes an egg or a handful of almonds.
The industrial ingredients, chemical additives, and compounds formed during high-heat manufacturing can trigger gut microbiome disruption, systemic inflammation, and hormonal dysregulation around hunger and fullness—none of which show up on the back of the bag.
The geographic data adds another layer of weight. In the Netherlands, 61% of daily calories now come from ultra-processed foods. In the UK, it's 54%. Even as southern European diets have traditionally fared better, those numbers are climbing. Importantly, the report highlights that dietary guidelines tend to emphasize nutrients rather than processing, so the guidance most people hear doesn’t fully reflect today’s food system.
More of the good stuff, please
The researchers aren't asking anyone to cook everything from scratch or reject convenience entirely. The ask is more targeted: recognize that "ultra-processed" is a category that quietly includes things you probably consider part of a healthy routine. The flavored oat milk in your morning coffee, the whole wheat wrap from the lunch spot near your office, the protein bar you grab between meetings, the deli turkey you've been buying—these all qualify.
Learning to scan an ingredient list for signs of industrial processing (things like emulsifiers, flavor enhancers, and texturizers) turns out to be more useful than obsessing over any single macronutrient. The report explicitly calls out that foods marketed as "healthier" are often still ultra-processed, which is worth remembering next time something comes in a package covered in wellness claims.
The takeaway
This week, aim to swap out one or two UPFs per day for something minimally processed. Maybe you grab an apple over your usual snack bar. Or you opt for a handful of almonds instead of the chips, a smoothie rather than a prepackaged shake. These small changes add up over time and begin to shift what you consider real food.