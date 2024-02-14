"Ever since I started taking coffee everyday I noticed it's been hard for me to fall asleep. I'm very sensitive to any stimulants I guess. I used to take melatonin but then found out it's not that healthy. I stumbled upon the article last month which recommended this product. I got it and I don't regret it. Made my sleep so good! I had such interesting dreams and I remembered them very well. I even was aware that I was dreaming at some point which I think is nice. Felt restful upon wakening. It's not crazy dreams like with melatonin."*