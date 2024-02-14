Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

For A Supplement That Delivers Deep, Uninterrupted Sleep, Trust These Reviews*

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
February 14, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by Irina Efremova / Stocksy
February 14, 2024

We all need to prioritize getting enough sleep to feel our best. But not only do we need enough sleep; it needs to be quality sleep that feels enjoyable too. Unfortunately, popular sleep aids like melatonin can wind up inadvertently giving us fitful dreams that jolt us out of bed. Doesn't exactly sound restorative, does it?

If you're finding your go-to sleep strategy is giving you nightmares, allow us to introduce mindbodygreen's pioneering sleep formula, sleep support+. The nonhormonal and non-habit-forming capsules offer magnesium bisglycinate, along with relaxing jujube seed extract and PharmaGABA®, for a supplement that promotes a steady state of relaxation, as well as deep and restorative sleep.*

Personally, I can attest to this supplement's sleep-enhancing qualities. When I take it, I notice my dreams are indeed more vivid but never nightmarish, which leads me to believe I'm sleeping more soundly.* But don't just take my word for it; Here's what happy customers are saying about how sleep support+ has improved their sleep—and their dreams:

1.

Best sleep

"I fall asleep faster and sleep longer on nights I take sleep support+. I can't take melatonin (makes my dreams super vivid and exhausting), so this has been so helpful."*

—Amy M.

2.

Exceeded my expectations

"Ever since I started taking coffee everyday I noticed it's been hard for me to fall asleep. I'm very sensitive to any stimulants I guess. I used to take melatonin but then found out it's not that healthy. I stumbled upon the article last month which recommended this product. I got it and I don't regret it. Made my sleep so good! I had such interesting dreams and I remembered them very well. I even was aware that I was dreaming at some point which I think is nice. Felt restful upon wakening. It's not crazy dreams like with melatonin."*

—Daria I.

3.

I'm finally dreaming again

"I have been sleeping all night and even been having dreams again."*

—Leigh G.

4.

I can't sleep without these

"I used to take three melatonin every night and had crazy dreams. I found these on Instagram and have now introduced my family and friends to them. I take two before my bath every night and read for 10 minutes and quickly fall asleep and wake refreshed every morning. Finally sleeping 8 hours every night. They work!"*

—Tracy H.

5.

Good sleep support

"I have used a lot of different sleep support supplements, but this product is superior. No nightmares...just gentle sleep."*

—Tricia C.

The takeaway

Not all sleep supplements are equal. If you find yours is messing with your dreams, it might be time to make the switch. The right sleep supplement helps you find the deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about.* Learn more about sleep support+ here.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Cook With This Spice To Make Your Food Anti-Inflammatory & Better For Gut Health
Integrative Health

Cook With This Spice To Make Your Food Anti-Inflammatory & Better For Gut Health

Hannah Frye

This Is The Year Your Resolutions Stick — 3 Herbs For Foundational Support
Paid Content | Gaia Herbs

This Is The Year Your Resolutions Stick — 3 Herbs For Foundational Support

Devon Barrow

How To Maintain A Beautiful Brain As You Age, From A Neuroscientist
Integrative Health

How To Maintain A Beautiful Brain As You Age, From A Neuroscientist

Morgan Chamberlain

This Is How Long It Takes To Improve Muscle Mass When Taking Collagen
Integrative Health

This Is How Long It Takes To Improve Muscle Mass When Taking Collagen

Hannah Frye

Just In: Another Clue To Why Women Are More Likely To Have Autoimmune Disorders
Integrative Health

Just In: Another Clue To Why Women Are More Likely To Have Autoimmune Disorders

Hannah Frye

Is Your Poop Normal? Here's How To Tell (& What It Means For Gut Health)
Integrative Health

Is Your Poop Normal? Here's How To Tell (& What It Means For Gut Health)

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Things To Stop Doing For A Healthier Vagina, From An OB/GYN
Women's Health

5 Things To Stop Doing For A Healthier Vagina, From An OB/GYN

Liz Swenson, MD

The Muscle-Building Supplement Also Strengthens Your Memory*
Integrative Health

The Muscle-Building Supplement Also Strengthens Your Memory*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

6 Ways To Improve Your Posture & Reduce Low Back Pain If You Sit A Lot
Integrative Health

6 Ways To Improve Your Posture & Reduce Low Back Pain If You Sit A Lot

Lis Bahr, OTD, MS

Cook With This Spice To Make Your Food Anti-Inflammatory & Better For Gut Health
Integrative Health

Cook With This Spice To Make Your Food Anti-Inflammatory & Better For Gut Health

Hannah Frye

This Is The Year Your Resolutions Stick — 3 Herbs For Foundational Support
Paid Content | Gaia Herbs

This Is The Year Your Resolutions Stick — 3 Herbs For Foundational Support

Devon Barrow

How To Maintain A Beautiful Brain As You Age, From A Neuroscientist
Integrative Health

How To Maintain A Beautiful Brain As You Age, From A Neuroscientist

Morgan Chamberlain

This Is How Long It Takes To Improve Muscle Mass When Taking Collagen
Integrative Health

This Is How Long It Takes To Improve Muscle Mass When Taking Collagen

Hannah Frye

Just In: Another Clue To Why Women Are More Likely To Have Autoimmune Disorders
Integrative Health

Just In: Another Clue To Why Women Are More Likely To Have Autoimmune Disorders

Hannah Frye

Is Your Poop Normal? Here's How To Tell (& What It Means For Gut Health)
Integrative Health

Is Your Poop Normal? Here's How To Tell (& What It Means For Gut Health)

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Things To Stop Doing For A Healthier Vagina, From An OB/GYN
Women's Health

5 Things To Stop Doing For A Healthier Vagina, From An OB/GYN

Liz Swenson, MD

The Muscle-Building Supplement Also Strengthens Your Memory*
Integrative Health

The Muscle-Building Supplement Also Strengthens Your Memory*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

6 Ways To Improve Your Posture & Reduce Low Back Pain If You Sit A Lot
Integrative Health

6 Ways To Improve Your Posture & Reduce Low Back Pain If You Sit A Lot

Lis Bahr, OTD, MS

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.