"I want to have dinner with my family, whatever it is," Bikman notes. "If there's a way for me to keep it generally low-carb—like if we're having pizza, I'll just eat some of the toppings. But if one of my daughters makes spaghetti and meatballs, I'm going to have some of her spaghetti that she made. I just might have less of it and more of the meatballs, but I'm going to eat dinner with the family." Connecting with his loved ones remains priority No. 1, which is a good move in terms of metabolic health—after all, a high social integration has been associated with positive metabolic function1 .