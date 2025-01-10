When people think about how menopause changes your skin, they usually think about two major aspects: collagen loss and increased dryness. These, of course, are issues that affect quite a number of people during this time. Notably, your collagen levels can decline in fairly increased percentages: Skin can lose 30% of its collagen during the first five years of menopause and about 2% of its collagen every year after for the next 20 years.