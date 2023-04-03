“If you ever wondered where you got this reticulated ‘fish-net like’ pattern of erythema and hyperpigmentation, it could actually be from your laptop, space heaters, or heated blanket—basically anything that causes repeated exposure to direct heat or infrared radiation,” Lamm shares.

“The direct heat that we get from repeated, prolonged exposure to laptops can cause the breakdown of elastic fibers and basal cells in our skin, thereby releasing melanin and resulting in a hyperpigmented rash,” she told me later over email.

Erythema and hyperpigmentation can be caused by several factors, such as the sun, acne, injury, and stressors—all of which trigger free radicals and inflammation in the skin. This inflammation can manifest in discoloration, either dark spots, pinky, ruddy hue or both. Hyperpigmentation (dark spots) happens when the cells that control melanin production become overactive and lead to extra pigment. Erythema, on the other hand, happens when tiny blood vessels in the skin become dilated and enlarged.

This can be temporary. But when exposed to heat consistently and repeatedly, it can become harder to deal with. Hyperpigmentation, in particular, can take longer to fade. “Mild cases will resolve over the course of months while more severe cases may persist for years or remain permanent. Think twice before next time you put your laptop on your lap folks,” she says.

The first thing you should do is to stop this habit. Even if you're not sitting at a desk or table, try and create a buffer between your skin and the heat of the laptop.