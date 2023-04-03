Uh, What Is Toasted Skin Syndrome? The Very Common Habit That Causes It
As I often say: Everything is skin care. So many of our daily habits and lifestyle choices affect our skin looks and feels, from how much we sleep and manage stress to what we eat. Add this to the laundry list of things that may be affecting your skin: Where you place your laptop when working.
Recently board-certified internal medicine physician and skin care expert Zion Ko Lamm, M.D. shared on Instagram that laptop placements may be linked to something described as “toasted skin syndrome.” Sounds pretty yikes, no?
Advertisement
All about “toasted skin syndrome” and how you develop it.
A confession: Since the rise of at-home work, I’ve developed a habit of putting my laptop on my, well, lap! (It’s in the name, after all.) I know it’s not the best for my posture. I know it’d be much better for my neck, shoulders, and back if I was more consistent about sitting at my desk. I know that I’d probably stand taller if I committed to a more ergonomic setup.
What it didn’t know is that it could be literally toasting my skin.
Advertisement
“If you ever wondered where you got this reticulated ‘fish-net like’ pattern of erythema and hyperpigmentation, it could actually be from your laptop, space heaters, or heated blanket—basically anything that causes repeated exposure to direct heat or infrared radiation,” Lamm shares.
“The direct heat that we get from repeated, prolonged exposure to laptops can cause the breakdown of elastic fibers and basal cells in our skin, thereby releasing melanin and resulting in a hyperpigmented rash,” she told me later over email.
Erythema and hyperpigmentation can be caused by several factors, such as the sun, acne, injury, and stressors—all of which trigger free radicals and inflammation in the skin. This inflammation can manifest in discoloration, either dark spots, pinky, ruddy hue or both. Hyperpigmentation (dark spots) happens when the cells that control melanin production become overactive and lead to extra pigment. Erythema, on the other hand, happens when tiny blood vessels in the skin become dilated and enlarged.
This can be temporary. But when exposed to heat consistently and repeatedly, it can become harder to deal with. Hyperpigmentation, in particular, can take longer to fade. “Mild cases will resolve over the course of months while more severe cases may persist for years or remain permanent. Think twice before next time you put your laptop on your lap folks,” she says.
The first thing you should do is to stop this habit. Even if you’re not sitting at a desk or table, try and create a buffer between your skin and the heat of the laptop. (Try this Lap Desk from ArloSky, which not only protects your skin from heat, but has built-in storage and a phone dock!)
If you find that you’re already dealing with some pigmentation issues, you’ll want to look for body products with anti-inflammatory and brightening properties. Look for lotions packed with antioxidants, such as coenzyme Q10, niacinamide, fruit extracts, botanical oils, and vitamin E, which can help fight free radical damage and neutralize oxidative stress. You’d also do well to find soothing ingredients like oat extracts and aloe, as these can also help ease any heat-induced irritation.
My personal go-to is mindbodygreen’s postbiotic body lotion. It contains aloe, shea butter, coconut oil, a fruit complex, oat oil, moringa seed oil, CoQ10, and high-tech biotic ingredients. It has a silky smooth texture that can help support the skin barrier, ease reactive skin, and help fade dark spots.
For more difficult cases, Lamm recommends visiting a professional. “I recommend consultation with a dermatologist. There are prescription topicals and laser therapy that have been shown to reduce the appearance of the rash,” she says.
Advertisement
The takeaway.
If you’re regularly putting your laptop on your legs and lap, it’s likely time to reconsider your setup. If not just for your posture, but so your skin isn’t exposed to heat and infrared radiation regularly. And not to worry if you may already be experiencing toasted skin syndrome: Simply find a hydrating, soothing formula with antioxidants to help reduce inflammation and brighten skin.
Alexandra Engler is the beauty director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com. In her current role, she covers all the latest trends in the clean and natural beauty space, as well as lifestyle topics, such as travel. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She lives in Brooklyn, New York.