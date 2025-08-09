What You Need To Know About Speed Keto, From A Registered Dietitian
Both the keto diet and intermittent fasting have been the talk of the well-being town. The first being the low-carb, high-protein diet that aims at getting the body in ketosis, and the latter, a style of eating that emphasizes specific fasting and eating hours.
So when we heard about "speed keto," or eating a keto diet on an intermittent fasting schedule, we had to figure out if this was a match made in heaven.
To answer this, we reached out to Jaime Schehr, N.D., R.D., an expert in integrative medicine and nutrition, to see what she thought. As with any diet, Schehr recommends checking in and asking yourself what you're hoping to achieve before tackling a speed keto lifestyle.
What she wants us to understand
As far as IF is concerned, Schehr was sure to emphasize that she's a big fan: "I think it's a great style of eating1. I think it helps people really focus on the food they should be eating and it helps us avoid eating at night, which is when we're looking for nurturing or comfort subconsciously—so I'm a very big fan."
The keto diet, however, doesn't get as glowing of a review. "I'm not as much a fan of people using a very scientific modality like ketosis to try to induce weight loss without much behavioral change," she notes. "I've seen it work in some situations, but most people cannot sustain [keto]. And I can't say it's the healthiest."
And not only that, but Schehr explains combining the two practices doesn't guarantee going into ketosis faster. "For some people it could take three days; for some it could take 12," she says, "depending on how your body metabolizes and uses carbs, fats, and protein."
Ultimately, it's easy to be enticed by the promise of a quick-fix solution to weight loss. But the reality is, making healthy changes isn't always easy, but they are what will make the most impact in the long run. "The most successful people in the world of weight are the ones who make consistent changes. That's never what's promoted in the fad diet world, and I think it backfires on us. So I'm really conscious of the idea that someone thinks by just doing one thing for 20 days, it's going to change a lifetime of behavior—and that's just not true."
And if you do decide to try...
If you're really itching to try speed keto for yourself, Schehr has some additional advice to make sure you're doing it in a safe and effective way.
"I think if someone's going to really consider something like a keto diet with fasting involved," she says, "they have to think about: Are they hydrated? Are they able to provide themselves with the food they need? Are they going to prepare food ahead of time?"
With any lifestyle change, being prepared will make adapting all the easier. "If you're going to dive into two very big concepts around nutrition, you owe it to yourself to make sure you're buying and prepping the food you need, staying hydrated, and you're not over-stressed. If you're going to do it, go in with the best intent and awareness you can."
We'd argue you can apply that advice to lots of areas in your life (with your health definitely being one of them). So while the latest dieting fads aren't always what they're cracked up to be, by finding your own balance, you can figure out a method that works for you—consistently.