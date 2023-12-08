Want resilient skin? Perlmutter recommends starting with what’s on your plate. Your topical routine can certainly help you build resilient skin, but you should never overlook a balanced diet. Prioritize antioxidants like polyphenols and astaxanthin, as well as omega-3's for smoother, more hydrated skin that serves as a strong first line of defense for your immune system. And who said skin was a vanity-based affair? If you want to dive even deeper, check out this skin longevity guide.