Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

What Is Skin Resilience? Plus, The Best Nutrients To Support It

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
December 02, 2024
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
woman with glowing skin
Image by iStock
December 02, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Resilient skin entails more than looking healthy on the surface. Resilient skin is strong, in every sense of the word—it bounces back when facing challenges, like dry weather, over-exfoliation, or pollutants, thus protecting your body as its first line of defense. 

So if you want your skin to stay strong for the long haul, consider viewing skin health as more than just an even complexion or smooth surface. To come, how to support skin resilience from within, and why it matters for overall health.

Why should you aim for resilient skin? 

If your eyes are windows to your soul, your skin is a window to your immune system. In fact, “One of the most important pathways connecting nutrients with skin health may be the immune system,” reiterates board-certified internal medicine physician at Big Bold Health, Austin Perlmutter, M.D. 

He explains that skin is packed with immune cells that help protect the body from environmental threats—the same cells involved in wrinkle formation and overall skin appearance. So skin resilience will not only pay off in terms of physical skin aging, but you’ll pay it forward for your immune system and full-body health, too. 

And guess what? Your diet plays a major role in nourishing those immune cells. “Nutrients in our food may be one of the best ways we can keep our skin immune health optimized, and by doing so, fight back against skin issues in every season,” Perlmutter says. 

Nutrients that promote skin resilience 

In general, Perlmutter says, it’s a good idea to prioritize whole and natural foods and minimize your intake of processed ones when possible, as highly processed food often lacks the nutrients needed for optimal skin health. 

Beyond that, try to have a few skin foods on every grocery list. Below, his recommended nutrients to keep in mind:

1.

Polyphenols 

Polyphenols are phytochemicals found in all kinds of foods, from fruits and vegetables to herbs to coffee and even wine. 

These nutrients have been shown to possess anti-inflammatory, immunomodulatory, and antioxidant properties and even help repair DNA1 in skin damaged by UV radiation—thus, why they’re so beneficial for skin aging.

2.

Omega-3's

Next up, an oft-overlooked nutrient for plump, dewy skin: omega-3 fatty acids. While they may be best known for their role in heart and brain support, omega-3s have shown impressive pros for skin health, too. 

In fact, omega-3 supplements have been shown to improve the severity of atopic dermatitis2, also known as eczema. Gamma linolenic acid (GLA), in particular, has also been shown to treat transepidermal water loss (TEWL) and support a hydrated and healthy skin barrier3

A 2020 review on omega-3 fatty acids in dermatology also concluded that this supplement can be helpful for many kinds of inflammatory skin conditions, including acne4. Interestingly, oral omega-3 fatty acids via fish oil has also been shown to help reduce side effects from isotretinoin treatment 5(formerly known as Accutane), including dryness.

So keep those healthy fats from salmon, avocado, walnuts, and flaxseeds on your plate (in addition to a daily supplement, if you please). Find more natural omega-3 sources here, plus our favorite omega-3 supplements

3.

Astaxanthin

Finally, Perlmutter recommends astaxanthin—a skin-boosting antioxidant becoming more and more popular in beauty supplements in recent years. Astaxanthin falls into the carotenoid category of antioxidants, and it’s found in the marine skin superfood, salmon (which, yes, also boasts omega-3s). 

Studies show astaxanthin delays the impacts of UV exposure6, which means less painful skin now and fewer wrinkles later. Win-win. 

Additionally, in a 16-week clinical trial of AstaReal®, a specific brand of natural astaxanthin, participants who supplemented with the carotenoid saw improvements in skin elasticity, while those who did not supplement saw worsened wrinkles.

And getting enough astaxanthin to make a difference is pretty difficult with salmon alone (you'd need, like, 11 fillets), consider finding a supplement with this unique ingredient—here are some options to keep in mind

The takeaway

Want resilient skin? Perlmutter recommends starting with what’s on your plate. Your topical routine can certainly help you build resilient skin, but you should never overlook a balanced diet.

Prioritize antioxidants like polyphenols and astaxanthin, as well as omega-3's for smoother, more hydrated skin that serves as a strong first line of defense for your immune system. And who said skin was a vanity-based affair? If you want to dive even deeper, check out this skin longevity guide

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Want Thicker, Healthier Hair? This Science-Backed Treatment Seriously Works
Beauty

Want Thicker, Healthier Hair? This Science-Backed Treatment Seriously Works

Carleigh Ferrante

3 Ways To Encourage Brighter Skin & Fewer Age Spots ASAP
Beauty

3 Ways To Encourage Brighter Skin & Fewer Age Spots ASAP

Hannah Frye

Wait, Can Vitamin C Lead To Clogged Pores? This Derm Says Maybe
Beauty

Wait, Can Vitamin C Lead To Clogged Pores? This Derm Says Maybe

Hannah Frye

3 Underrated Tips To Get Dewy, Glazed Doll Skin (No Makeup Required)
Beauty

3 Underrated Tips To Get Dewy, Glazed Doll Skin (No Makeup Required)

Jamie Schneider

If You Think Collagen Supplements Are All Hype, This Will Make You Reconsider
Beauty

If You Think Collagen Supplements Are All Hype, This Will Make You Reconsider

Hannah Frye

The 5 Coziest Places To Escape This Holiday Season (According To Travel Pros)
Travel

The 5 Coziest Places To Escape This Holiday Season (According To Travel Pros)

Alexandra Engler

3 Foods That Reduce Wrinkles & Dark Spots, According To Research
Beauty

3 Foods That Reduce Wrinkles & Dark Spots, According To Research

Alexandra Engler

3 Expert Tips To Avoid Wrinkles & Fine Lines While You Sleep
Beauty

3 Expert Tips To Avoid Wrinkles & Fine Lines While You Sleep

Jamie Schneider

Got Crepey Skin? Here's Everything (& We Mean Everything) You Need To Know
Beauty

Got Crepey Skin? Here's Everything (& We Mean Everything) You Need To Know

Hannah Frye

Want Thicker, Healthier Hair? This Science-Backed Treatment Seriously Works
Beauty

Want Thicker, Healthier Hair? This Science-Backed Treatment Seriously Works

Carleigh Ferrante

3 Ways To Encourage Brighter Skin & Fewer Age Spots ASAP
Beauty

3 Ways To Encourage Brighter Skin & Fewer Age Spots ASAP

Hannah Frye

Wait, Can Vitamin C Lead To Clogged Pores? This Derm Says Maybe
Beauty

Wait, Can Vitamin C Lead To Clogged Pores? This Derm Says Maybe

Hannah Frye

3 Underrated Tips To Get Dewy, Glazed Doll Skin (No Makeup Required)
Beauty

3 Underrated Tips To Get Dewy, Glazed Doll Skin (No Makeup Required)

Jamie Schneider

If You Think Collagen Supplements Are All Hype, This Will Make You Reconsider
Beauty

If You Think Collagen Supplements Are All Hype, This Will Make You Reconsider

Hannah Frye

The 5 Coziest Places To Escape This Holiday Season (According To Travel Pros)
Travel

The 5 Coziest Places To Escape This Holiday Season (According To Travel Pros)

Alexandra Engler

3 Foods That Reduce Wrinkles & Dark Spots, According To Research
Beauty

3 Foods That Reduce Wrinkles & Dark Spots, According To Research

Alexandra Engler

3 Expert Tips To Avoid Wrinkles & Fine Lines While You Sleep
Beauty

3 Expert Tips To Avoid Wrinkles & Fine Lines While You Sleep

Jamie Schneider

Got Crepey Skin? Here's Everything (& We Mean Everything) You Need To Know
Beauty

Got Crepey Skin? Here's Everything (& We Mean Everything) You Need To Know

Hannah Frye

Want Thicker, Healthier Hair? This Science-Backed Treatment Seriously Works
Beauty

Want Thicker, Healthier Hair? This Science-Backed Treatment Seriously Works

Carleigh Ferrante

3 Ways To Encourage Brighter Skin & Fewer Age Spots ASAP
Beauty

3 Ways To Encourage Brighter Skin & Fewer Age Spots ASAP

Hannah Frye

Wait, Can Vitamin C Lead To Clogged Pores? This Derm Says Maybe
Beauty

Wait, Can Vitamin C Lead To Clogged Pores? This Derm Says Maybe

Hannah Frye

3 Underrated Tips To Get Dewy, Glazed Doll Skin (No Makeup Required)
Beauty

3 Underrated Tips To Get Dewy, Glazed Doll Skin (No Makeup Required)

Jamie Schneider

If You Think Collagen Supplements Are All Hype, This Will Make You Reconsider
Beauty

If You Think Collagen Supplements Are All Hype, This Will Make You Reconsider

Hannah Frye

The 5 Coziest Places To Escape This Holiday Season (According To Travel Pros)
Travel

The 5 Coziest Places To Escape This Holiday Season (According To Travel Pros)

Alexandra Engler

3 Foods That Reduce Wrinkles & Dark Spots, According To Research
Beauty

3 Foods That Reduce Wrinkles & Dark Spots, According To Research

Alexandra Engler

3 Expert Tips To Avoid Wrinkles & Fine Lines While You Sleep
Beauty

3 Expert Tips To Avoid Wrinkles & Fine Lines While You Sleep

Jamie Schneider

Got Crepey Skin? Here's Everything (& We Mean Everything) You Need To Know
Beauty

Got Crepey Skin? Here's Everything (& We Mean Everything) You Need To Know

Hannah Frye

These 3 Underrated Ingredients Can Help Prevent & Smooth Wrinkles
Beauty

These 3 Underrated Ingredients Can Help Prevent & Smooth Wrinkles

Jamie Schneider

Want Thicker, Healthier Hair? This Science-Backed Treatment Seriously Works
Beauty

Want Thicker, Healthier Hair? This Science-Backed Treatment Seriously Works

Carleigh Ferrante

3 Ways To Encourage Brighter Skin & Fewer Age Spots ASAP
Beauty

3 Ways To Encourage Brighter Skin & Fewer Age Spots ASAP

Hannah Frye

Wait, Can Vitamin C Lead To Clogged Pores? This Derm Says Maybe
Beauty

Wait, Can Vitamin C Lead To Clogged Pores? This Derm Says Maybe

Hannah Frye

3 Underrated Tips To Get Dewy, Glazed Doll Skin (No Makeup Required)
Beauty

3 Underrated Tips To Get Dewy, Glazed Doll Skin (No Makeup Required)

Jamie Schneider

If You Think Collagen Supplements Are All Hype, This Will Make You Reconsider
Beauty

If You Think Collagen Supplements Are All Hype, This Will Make You Reconsider

Hannah Frye

The 5 Coziest Places To Escape This Holiday Season (According To Travel Pros)
Travel

The 5 Coziest Places To Escape This Holiday Season (According To Travel Pros)

Alexandra Engler

3 Foods That Reduce Wrinkles & Dark Spots, According To Research
Beauty

3 Foods That Reduce Wrinkles & Dark Spots, According To Research

Alexandra Engler

3 Expert Tips To Avoid Wrinkles & Fine Lines While You Sleep
Beauty

3 Expert Tips To Avoid Wrinkles & Fine Lines While You Sleep

Jamie Schneider

Got Crepey Skin? Here's Everything (& We Mean Everything) You Need To Know
Beauty

Got Crepey Skin? Here's Everything (& We Mean Everything) You Need To Know

Hannah Frye

These 3 Underrated Ingredients Can Help Prevent & Smooth Wrinkles
Beauty

These 3 Underrated Ingredients Can Help Prevent & Smooth Wrinkles

Jamie Schneider

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.