Beauty

Introducing The 2-3-5 Routine: The Skin Care System That's All About Efficiency & Simplicity

Alexandra Engler
Author:
Alexandra Engler
October 15, 2024
Alexandra Engler
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Director
By Alexandra Engler
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Director
Alexandra Engler is the senior beauty and lifestyle director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
Should Your Skin-Care Routine Change With Your Period?
Image by ohlamour studio / Stocksy
October 15, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

I have been thinking about what it means to have a "consistent" skin care schedule. Certainly, consistency is something I preach. It's probably my most often given advice: You must be consistent with your skin care routine to see results, I tell people over and over and over again. But it's not just me rehashing this advice—ask almost any skin care expert, and they'll tell you the exact same thing. 

But what does it mean to be consistent, especially within the context of a hectic life? If I typically have five steps in my routine, am I all of a sudden no longer consistent if I drop it down to two steps when I'm busy? Or is my otherwise minimalist morning routine suddenly erratic on the days when I decide to indulge in a multitude of add-ons? The answer is simple: Of course it's not. 

And yet, so many folks feel the unnecessary pressure to always do the exact same thing—day and night—without adjustment. So I'm here to argue we need to take some of the rigidness out of our routines and allow for changes while still remaining within the bounds of consistency. 

It's why I'm starting to default to what I'm calling a 2-3-5 routine. Allow me to tell you all about it. 

What is the 2-3-5 routine? The basics + how to:

The 2-3-5 routine is a skin care framework that the user can pick and choose what steps they need on any given day or night. It starts with the basics (a simple 2-step routine) and expands from there. It allows the user to build an effective skin care tool kit and then pick and choose what they need to use depending on their skin's needs for the day. 

The two-step routine: 

Consider this your foundation routine. It's bare bones but intentionally so. All it takes is two steps both morning and night, using only three products in total. In the morning, all you need to do is hydrate and wear sunscreen—and splash your face with water if you'd like a rinse. At night, wash with a cleanser and hydrate with your moisturizer of choice. 

  • The 2-step (day): Moisturizer + SPF
  • The 2-step (night): Cleanser + moisturizer

Lean on this routine on the days when you have little to almost no time at all. Or opt for it when your skin would benefit from a break. Or you simply just don't feel like it! All of these are valid excuses to pare back your skin care routine.

Editor's note:

Most folks don't need a full morning face wash and can stick to just a simple rinse with water. However, if you feel you need to cleanse both morning and evening, feel free to do so! This is just a framework to help you build your routine—and personalized tweaks are encouraged. 

The three-step routine:

Here, all we're doing is adding in a serum, often called your "treatment" step. They are called treatments because they contain ingredients that target (or treat) a specific issue, such as dark spots, fine lines, redness, dryness, and the like.

As board-certified dermatologist Dendy Engelman, M.D., told us: "Serums are light, thin skin care products filled with active ingredients. [They] are the workhorse products that target specific skin concerns, whereas moisturizers act as a barrier for the skin, locking in moisture."

  • The 3-step (day): Serum + moisturizer + SPF 
  • The 3-step (night): Cleanser + serum + moisturizer

This is a solid, effective daily routine. Honestly, this is what my routine looks like more days than not! Not only that, but most derms I interview explain that their routines are essentially this. So take comfort in the fact that for most folks whose job it is to pay attention to skin, in their own lives—they stick to a three-step routine. 

But what serum should you add?

Here's where things get personal. Your serum of choice should be entirely up to you and your needs!

  • For dry skin, opt for hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, panthenol, and aloe.
  • For sensitive skin or redness, opt for oat extracts.
  • For dullness, opt for brightening antioxidants.
  • For dark spots, look for ingredients that inhibit pigment formation such as kojic acid or niacinamide.
  • For aging concerns, look for any of the previously mentioned ingredients, plus vitamin C, retinol, or retinol alternatives.
  • And for further guidance, these are our favorite serums

If you're like me and like to switch it up, you can have an arsenal of serums that you oscillate between depending on the day or night. (This is similar to skin cycling—read more here). Or if you have no idea where to begin on the serum front, then I suggest an antioxidant serum.

Antioxidants fight free radicals and protect the skin from damage—everyone could benefit from an antioxidant serum, no matter the skin type. 

The five-step routine:

And for the days and nights when you have time to do the works, here's a five-step routine, which adds an eye cream and toner. Toners and eye creams aren't necessary but certainly can have added benefits. 

Toners (or essences or mist) can balance the skin's pH, add another layer of hydration, and provide an additional avenue for ingredients to penetrate the skin. 

As for eye creams, these are particularly helpful for anyone with specific concerns around the eye area such as dark circles, puffiness, or fine lines. But unless your eye area is bothering you, you certainly don't need to have one in your lineup.   

  • The 5-step (day): Toner + serum + eye cream + moisturizer + SPF
  • The 5-step (night): Cleanser + toner + serum + eye cream + moisturizer 

This routine is great for when your skin needs a bit of extra attention. Like when my eyes are feeling a bit dry or I'm noticing my skin could use more hydration, I love to layer in these extra steps. 

You can also certainly add more than the above. There's no rule that you have to stop at five steps, if you have the time, interest, and energy to add more! For example, you can do a weekly exfoliation mask to help buff away excess dead skin cells. Or layer on a rich, thick face oil on nights when you want to do a face massage. 

Why the 2-3-5 step routine works:

The 2-3-5 routine is simple, straightforward, no-fuss—and effective. It's less of a step-by-step guide and more of a framework on how to build a skin care routine you can be consistent with. You shouldn't feel limited by it. Instead allow yourself to tweak, expand, and condense your routine as necessary—that doesn't mean you're no longer "consistent." Given how chaotic life can often feel, even accomplishing the basics is a feat to be celebrated. 

Try these prodcuts

Cleanser

Burt’s Bees Fermented Honey Gel Cleanser

$15.99
Burt’s Bees Fermented Honey Foam Cleanser

Moisturizer

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream

$67
Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream

Sunscreen

Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30

$35
OLEHENRIKSEN Banana Bright Mineral Face Sunscreen SPF 30

Antioxidant serum

Honest Beauty Daily Green Juice Antioxidant Super Serum

$25
Honest Beauty Daily Green Juice Antioxidant Super Serum

Eye cream

Naturium Multi-Peptide Eye Cream

$16
Naturium Multi-Peptide Eye Cream

Toner

Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins Mega-Mushroom Soothing Hydra-Mist With Reishi And Snow Mushroom

$29
Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins Mega-Mushroom Soothing Hydra-Mist With Reishi And Snow Mushroom

More On This Topic

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)

Carleigh Ferrante

