FYI: This Is Why Your Collagen Supplement Isn't Working

When you invest in supplements like collagen, it's tempting to look for results right away. However, many collagen supplements take a few weeks (perhaps more, depending on the benefit you're hoping for) to show visible results—so remember, patience is key.

Still, it's only fair to ensure your supplement is actually putting in the work. In short: If your formula has a clinically backed dose and a hydrolyzed form, you should be set. Unfortunately, many brands engage in what we call, "fairy dusting," which can seriously dampen a supplement's efficacy. Allow us to explain.