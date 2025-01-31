Sex is often considered an important part of most romantic relationships. However, when it comes to someone who is graysexual, that may not always be the case. Of course, this depends on the individual and their own personal experience with sexual feelings and attraction. The most important thing, according to Hodder-Shipp, is that all partners involved [are] prepared to have ongoing open and honest communication about each other's needs and boundaries, as with any sexual or romantic relationship.