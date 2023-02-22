Then naturally, you are expending a lot of mental and physical energy. Or perhaps there is a big move or decision for a new chapter in your life. Similar to how long vehicles need a lot more time and space before making a turn, some things in life require respect and thinking.

In other words, if you are not feeling stress and/or excitement (and your body cannot tell the difference between these!) at these changes and uncertainties, that is not how a human is designed. Often, what happens is clients come to me pissed off with themselves for feeling something. And I tell them that the only times you are not feeling a thing at all is if you're so depressed you're numb, or you're dead.

It's healthy to acknowledge that there are some things in life that floor you or affect you more than others; that's simply being aware of when to protect and recharge your energy more. We all have our own Achilles' heels, even if your friend doesn't seem to sweat that same thing. Similarly, it's wise to respect that if you have a lot of responsibilities, and your decisions affect many others' lives, then of course you will be thinking more.

Life will have its waves of good, tougher, and OK times; know that if you ride this challenging time out, this will come to pass too.