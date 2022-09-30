 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
Shrooms In Skin Care? Here's What Derms Have To Say About This Buzzy Ingredient

Shrooms In Skin Care? Here's What Derms Have To Say About This Buzzy Ingredient

Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
Getty Images

Image by Getty Images

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
September 30, 2022 — 10:01 AM

From the kitchen to the powder room and beyond, mushrooms have been all the rage in recent years. Using mushroom extracts in skin care is not a novel discovery; however, it has been particularly buzzy as of late. 

One type of mushroom receiving extra love: tremella—or more commonly referred to as snow mushroom. Ahead, find out where this ingredient comes from and why you might want to add it to your daily skin care routine (in addition to your veggie stir-fry). 

A quick history: The tremella mushroom. 

This jelly, white and yellow mushroom, called “yiner” or “baimuer” in Chinese, has a rich history of medicinal purposes, both in edible and topical forms. The snow mushroom specifically has been used to promote longevity in China and other East Asian countries for many years.

In culinary practice, these mushrooms can be used to thicken any dish, thanks to their ultra-gelatinous texture. A few popular recipes include snow mushroom soup and mushroom stir-fry, but these shrooms can be steamed, tossed in any salad, and even used for potent extracts of antioxidant power. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Benefits of using snow mushrooms in skin care. 

"Mushrooms have many amazing benefits for the skin,” board-certified dermatologist Rebecca Marcus, M.D., FAAD, founder of Maei MD, tells mbg. Mushroom extract is classified as a humectant, which means it pulls water into the skin—similar to the function of an equally buzzy ingredient, hyaluronic acid. 

Snow mushrooms in particular contain polysaccharides (aka plant sugars) that coat the skin in a thin film. This film binds to skin cells and also binds to water, which brings hydration into the skin, Marcus explains. Hence, why you should apply humectants like this one to damp skin. 

Beyond a plumping hydration boost, “The polysaccharides found in snow mushrooms have antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-radiation properties,” she says. Snow mushrooms also contain kojic acid, a natural and gentle acid that helps brighten the complexion and fight dark spots by inhibiting melanin synthesis, Marcus says. 

But snow mushrooms aren't the only skin-loving shroom out there. In fact, shiitake mushrooms are an equally beneficial fungi. “Similar to the snow mushroom, it is a potent source of kojic acid and therefore acts as a brightener. It also boasts stellar antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and hydrating properties,” Marcus says. 

All in all, snow mushrooms are multi-functional humectants that work wonders to hydrate, brighten, and protect the skin—which is why they’re so desirable for topical use. Not sure where to find shrooms in skin care? Here are a few of our favorite products:

Shop these products

Three Ships Dew Drops
Three Ships Beauty

Dew Drops

Dew Drops

$38
Maei MD Serum 6
Maei MD

Serum 6

Serum 6

$140
Humanrace Humectant Cream
Humanrace Skincare

Humidifying Face Cream

Humidifying Face Cream

$48

The takeaway. 

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(123)
beauty & gut collagen+

Snow mushrooms have been used for years in Traditional Chinese Medicine and have been particularly buzzy in the beauty space recently. Snow mushroom extract can help hydrate the skin thanks to their humectant properties, and their natural kojic acid makes them one effective skin brightener. If treating dark spots is your main goal, don't sleep on shrooms. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University,...

More On This Topic

Beauty

“Camouflaged” Skin Care Is The New Frontier For Sensitive & Aging Skin

Jamie Schneider
“Camouflaged” Skin Care Is The New Frontier For Sensitive & Aging Skin
Beauty

This Centuries-Old Topical Oil Is An Elixir For Inflamed, Itchy Skin

Hannah Frye
This Centuries-Old Topical Oil Is An Elixir For Inflamed, Itchy Skin
$1299

Transform Your Health with Food

with Multiple Instructors
Transform Your Health with Food
Beauty

I'm An Allergist & Immunologist: These Habits Are Secretly Irritating Your Skin

Jamie Schneider
I'm An Allergist & Immunologist: These Habits Are Secretly Irritating Your Skin
Travel

This Desert Oasis Should Be Your Next Wellness Getaway

Emily Rekstis
This Desert Oasis Should Be Your Next Wellness Getaway
Integrative Health

Health Coaches Are Rising In Demand — Here's What They Can & Can't Help With

Merrell Readman
Health Coaches Are Rising In Demand — Here's What They Can & Can't Help With
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

I'm A Behavioral Sleep Doctor & These Are 4 Things I'd Never Do Before Bed

Sarah Regan
I'm A Behavioral Sleep Doctor & These Are 4 Things I'd Never Do Before Bed
Motivation

These Running Shoes Are So Comfortable, I've Worn Them For 3 Marathons

Carleigh Ferrante
These Running Shoes Are So Comfortable, I've Worn Them For 3 Marathons
Routines

I'm A Yoga Teacher & This Is The Yoga Mat I've Sworn By For Years

Sarah Regan
I'm A Yoga Teacher & This Is The Yoga Mat I've Sworn By For Years
Beauty

My Holy Grail Product For Fuller Brows & Lashes Is 20% Off Right Now

Hannah Frye
My Holy Grail Product For Fuller Brows & Lashes Is 20% Off Right Now
Love

Is Your Partner Bothering You More Than Usual? A New Study Might Explain Why

Sarah Regan
Is Your Partner Bothering You More Than Usual? A New Study Might Explain Why
Beauty

We're Beauty Editors: These Are The Best (& We Mean Best) Products For Soft Skin

Jamie Schneider
We're Beauty Editors: These Are The Best (& We Mean Best) Products For Soft Skin
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/what-are-tremella-mushrooms-skin-benefits-from-derm

Your article and new folder have been saved!