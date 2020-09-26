The name may sound mythical, but "fairy knots" are very much real in the world of curly hair. These tiny little snags may be small in size, but they can lead to breakage and damage if you're not careful—not to mention they can form bigger knots down the line.

And if you are prone to them—especially true for tighter curl patterns—you might be wondering what's your best course of action to limit these pesky little things, or what to do when you have them. Here, we spoke with hairstylist Danielle Malary of Lumiere Vive Salon, to get her favorite hair care game plan.