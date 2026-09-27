Images are captured in tiny three-dimensional units called voxels, and a typical diagnostic MRI resolves at about three millimeters by one millimeter. Something that small might show up across only three voxels which, on one scan, reads as noise. On a second scan, if it's in the same place, that bundle of voxels means something, the radiologist explained. In my case it meant something small enough that most practitioners would simply monitor it, but it is good information to have. "It just shows the power of these scans when you start to look longitudinally," Lacy said.