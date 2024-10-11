Advertisement
Why Fitness Goes Way Beyond A Number On The Scale
At some point, we were conditioned to think that hitting a certain number on the scale meant we'd made it in our fitness journey. But what if that number isn't as crucial as we've been led to believe?
As you get stronger and build muscle, the scale might go up, which probably isn't what you imagined for your ideal weight. Don't panic—it's only one part of the equation.
Why the scale can't tell the whole story
Your weight fluctuates all the time. There are many reasons for this, including things like water retention1, stress2, and, yes, even much-desired muscle growth.
But let's be real—when the scale doesn't show what we expect, that little voice in our head starts whispering doubts. You might start to think, Why am I not seeing progress? Is all this hard work for nothing? This inner dialogue can be so discouraging, but it's also incredibly common.
As Michelle Segar, M.D., a sustainable behavior change researcher, points out, these inner narratives are deeply rooted in our experiences with body image and fitness.
She previously said on the podcast, "The inner conflict that people have and body shame related to exercise means 'my body's not good enough.' We've been taught to have all-or-nothing thinking and mindsets that set us up to feel like failures. Once we understand that, then we can be free to say 'this mindset does not work.'"
Fitness goals often overlook the emotional struggles people face, like body shame or the pressure to reach a certain weight, which can prevent healthy habits from becoming automatic. You might still follow through with a workout out of habit, but negative emotions tied to body image—and the number on the scale—can chip away at your long-term commitment.
When we tie our self-worth to the number on the scale, we're setting ourselves up for a cycle of frustration. As you start to see the scale as just one small part of your fitness journey, you'll begin to appreciate the milestones that really matter.
Comprehending body composition
While the scale gives you a number, it doesn't tell you what that number is made of (unless you're opting for a smarter scale option). This is where understanding your body composition comes into play. Body composition refers to the percentages of fat, muscle, bone, and water3 in your body, and it's a key component in measuring overall health. (It's also why the BMI leaves a lot to be desired as a reliable health metric.)
Take a moment to consider it: Two people can weigh the same amount but have completely different body compositions. One might have a higher percentage of muscle, while the other might have more body fat.
As you build muscle and lose fat, your body composition improves, even if your weight stays the same—or even increases. This is why the scale can be so misleading.
It doesn't account for the fact that muscle is denser than fat and takes up less space in your body. So, while the scale might say you've gained weight, what might be happening is that you're gaining muscle and losing fat—a major indicator of long-term health and longevity4.
Moreover, focusing on body composition rather than weight encourages you to look at the bigger picture of your health. It shifts the focus from simply losing weight to becoming stronger, more capable, and more resilient.
Key fitness success metrics, and how to measure them
As the 2024 Summer Olympics proved to us, true fitness comes in all shapes and sizes, and even then, it isn't just about how you look. What's important is how you feel day-to-day—the energy to run errands without getting worn out, the strength to lift your kids, and the motivation to maintain a routine even when life pulls you in a million directions.
- Muscular strength: Building muscle doesn't just improve your health5—it makes life a whole lot easier. You'll notice it in everyday tasks, like lifting your suitcase into the overhead bin or carrying all your groceries in one trip (because who wants to make a second?). At the gym, pay attention to those moments when you can lift a little more weight or squeeze in an extra rep without strain. And please don't forget to celebrate it—you're getting stronger, building muscle, and practicing one of the best forms of self-care there is.
- VO2 max: We've been hearing a lot about this metric lately, as research suggests it's a strong predictor of lifespan6. VO2 max measures how efficiently your body uses oxygen during physical activity. The higher it is, the better you'll feel during activities like brisk walks, cycling, or even chasing after your kids. It's a great way to keep track of fitness progress.
- Body composition: We've touched on this, but it bears repeating—what really matters is how much of your weight is muscle versus fat. Gaining muscle and losing fat improves your health in ways the scale won't always reflect, like metabolic health, cardiovascular health, and overall longevity7.
- Flexibility: While flexibility might not be something you measure in numbers, it's a key indicator of your overall fitness and mobility. Improving flexibility means you'll move more comfortably and with greater ease. It keeps your muscles and joints supple, potentially preventing future injuries. So even though you can't track it like reps or weight, the benefits of flexibility are felt in everything you do.
Fitness benefits you can't measure but will definitely feel
As Segar points out, "When we plan it into our lives, we want to plan it with the understanding that we're going to have to learn how to improvise within our daily life context." Fitness, like life, isn't meant to be rigid. Real progress isn't about following a perfect plan—it's about adapting.
And a big part of that is redefining your mindset—including your beliefs about fitness. Though we might have been conditioned to think it's all about numbers and strict goals, we can shift that thinking to what true fitness means. "Research unequivocally shows that the frame we put around any action or experience drastically influences how we experience that action," shared Segar.
Research unequivocally shows that the frame we put around any action or experience drastically influences how we experience that action.
- Better sleep: While exercise might leave you feeling wiped out in the moment, it could also be the reason you're sleeping so well at night. In fact, evidence shows that regular exercise can improve sleep quality8.
- Improved posture: As you build strength, especially in your core and back muscles, you'll naturally stand taller and reduce the strain on your body. Sure, good posture looks great, but more importantly, it helps prevent long-term pain and discomfort.
- More energy: It sounds counterintuitive, but the more active you are, the more energy you'll have. Regular exercise helps improve circulation and oxygen flow9, so you are more alert and energized during the day.
- Better mood: Pre-workout might feel like a drag, but post-workout? A whole different story. Exercise is a natural mood booster, releasing endorphins that leave you feeling more balanced and upbeat.
- Increased confidence: As your body becomes stronger and more capable, your confidence naturally grows. And that confidence doesn't stop at the gym—it spills over into other areas of your life, from work to social settings.
- Stress relief: Fitness is a great outlet for many people, and research stands behind it. Whether you enjoy powering through a run, hopping on your bike, or practicing hot yoga (again, your choice), physical activity helps you decompress.
The takeaway
Ultimately, fitness goes far beyond the numbers on a scale. Your fitness journey isn't tied to a perfect routine. Stay flexible, recognize the small wins you should celebrate, and remember—fitness is more than just your physical appearance; it's about how you feel and function each day.
