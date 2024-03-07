By the time Susan’s cancer was diagnosed, it had already begun to spread: her mastectomy included the removal of the lymph nodes from her underarm, putting her at risk of a condition called lymphedema. Lymphedema isn’t a threat in the way that cancer is, but it can be debilitating, and makes her case more complicated. I’m glad to see, as I join Susan in the exam room, that she has her husband with her—and surprised when, as I ask her to step on the scale so that I can determine her proper medication dosage, she tells him to leave. Even now, she’s embarrassed at the idea of him seeing how much she weighs.