This Week's Horoscope Features Venus In Libra—Plus Pluto Turns Direct After 5 Months
Venus hosts a homecoming parade through Libra starting Monday, October 13
Elevate, luxuriate, decorate! Beauty queen Venus dons a tiara and floats into Libra for her annual homecoming parade from Monday until November 6.
Willpower is fairly nonexistent while Venus is in Libra, which can make us go weak in the face of bespoke, luxury treasures: cashmere sweaters from a capsule collection, reserve Pinots aged in oak barrels.
The next few weeks are also peak cuffing season as Venus unites kindred souls. Situationships may evolve into exclusive relationships or simply fade away, clearing space for the real deal. In a relationship? Spoil your S.O. mercilessly and speak up about your own desires. If you don’t ask, you don’t get!
With Venus in gentle Libra, slow and steady devotion wins the race in all realms. Dial down the pressure, but dial up the sweet gestures and charm. Pay attention to visuals, too. Taking care of your body and looking your personal best doesn’t make you vain. It’s called valuing yourself and it can help you attract people who will do the same!
Transformational Pluto ends its 5-month retrograde on Monday, too
Viva la revolución! After five months spent simmering in a low-power retrograde, alchemical Pluto wakes up and turns direct in humanitarian Aquarius.
Pluto’s backspin, which began on May 4, inspired deep reflection—especially around the systems, structures, and social circles that needed a serious transformation. Now that the metamorphic planet is back in forward motion, you have the green light to start acting on those game-changing visions.
But no need to rush! Pluto is in the early stages of its long transit through the Water Bearer’s realm, which lasts until January 19, 2044! Over the next two decades, it will bring radical shifts in technology, social justice, and how we connect with our communities.
Look for ways to improve your corner of the not-so-lonely planet. Whether you’re syncing up with family, starting an organization or joining an existing one, you’ll find strength in numbers.
More is more? The Sun & Jupiter clash on Friday, October 17
Emotional attachments make it hard to play fair under today’s cosmic clash. You can see the path to compromise, thanks to the diplomatic Libra Sun—but Jupiter in sensitive Cancer cranks up your personal bias, making it hard to be impartial, even when you’re playing peacemaker.
Think twice about getting in the middle of complex family dynamics. In your efforts to assuage someone who is moody and difficult, you might wind up taking on more than you can honestly handle.
Is this actually your cross to bear? Be helpful from a distance rather than jumping into the line of other people’s fire. Be supportive without sacrificing yourself.
The deeper emotional needs that surface today may require multiple conversations—and the support of a professional like a therapist or mediator—to be resolved.