We're Going Back To Baseline This Week After An Intense Eclipse—Here's Your Horoscope

September 06, 2025
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
Image by Rob and Julia Campbell / Stocksy
After a topsy-turvy eclipse weekend, the dust settles a bit this week as we take time to reflect. And between the sun and Mercury linking up in Virgo, and a quarter moon in Gemini, it's actually the perfect time for deep thinking. Here's your horoscope.

Bask in the post-eclipse vibes—and process what came up

The week unfolds in the hazy afterglow of last Sunday’s (September 7) total lunar eclipse in Pisces. The world may feel like it’s shaking off a vivid dream—or confronting one that can’t be ignored.

Eclipses in Pisces pull up themes of compassion, spirituality, endings, and release, and the days that follow are often thick with revelations and emotional residue. As the dust settles, you may be processing what’s dissolved or come undone, while searching for clarity about what’s next.

Expect heightened sensitivity, artistic surges, and a collective craving for healing. The challenge? Finding practical footing in a week that feels more like a tide than a to-do list. 

The Sun makes a direct connection with Mercury in Virgo on Saturday

As the Sun and congenial Mercury sync up in service-oriented Virgo, look for ways to contribute, no matter how small. Show up with an extra coffee in hand, help a friend make a few last-minute Canva graphics for a presentation, offer a relative a ride to a doctor’s appointment.

And if you find yourself at your desk (which is likely), don’t just plow ahead on the most stressful task. Instead, make “working smarter not harder” your operating principle. Use apps and trackers to keep organized, and if the load gets too heavy, ask for support.

Got some advice to offer? Don’t mince words, but follow persnickety Virgo’s directive to be clear and make every syllable count.

Restore equanimity with Sunday’s quarter moon in Gemini

Feeling out of sorts or just not quite connected? It’s time to open up and talk it out! Today’s waning quarter moon in communicative Gemini is perfect for dissecting, digesting, and discussing recent developments, especially any revelations sparked by last week's Pisces full moon.

If concepts or situations seem too vague, this lunar phase helps you articulate them clearly and straightforwardly. A creative idea is always stimulating, but it truly begins to sparkle when paired with a concrete plan.

If your enthusiasm for a recent passion has cooled, give yourself permission to shift directions. It’s all part of the process of finding what truly resonates with you.

