We're Going Back To Baseline This Week After An Intense Eclipse—Here's Your Horoscope
Bask in the post-eclipse vibes—and process what came up
The week unfolds in the hazy afterglow of last Sunday’s (September 7) total lunar eclipse in Pisces. The world may feel like it’s shaking off a vivid dream—or confronting one that can’t be ignored.
Eclipses in Pisces pull up themes of compassion, spirituality, endings, and release, and the days that follow are often thick with revelations and emotional residue. As the dust settles, you may be processing what’s dissolved or come undone, while searching for clarity about what’s next.
Expect heightened sensitivity, artistic surges, and a collective craving for healing. The challenge? Finding practical footing in a week that feels more like a tide than a to-do list.
The Sun makes a direct connection with Mercury in Virgo on Saturday
And if you find yourself at your desk (which is likely), don’t just plow ahead on the most stressful task. Instead, make “working smarter not harder” your operating principle. Use apps and trackers to keep organized, and if the load gets too heavy, ask for support.
Got some advice to offer? Don’t mince words, but follow persnickety Virgo’s directive to be clear and make every syllable count.
Restore equanimity with Sunday’s quarter moon in Gemini
Feeling out of sorts or just not quite connected? It’s time to open up and talk it out! Today’s waning quarter moon in communicative Gemini is perfect for dissecting, digesting, and discussing recent developments, especially any revelations sparked by last week's Pisces full moon.
If concepts or situations seem too vague, this lunar phase helps you articulate them clearly and straightforwardly. A creative idea is always stimulating, but it truly begins to sparkle when paired with a concrete plan.
If your enthusiasm for a recent passion has cooled, give yourself permission to shift directions. It’s all part of the process of finding what truly resonates with you.