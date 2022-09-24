 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Daily Horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign
Current Events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings
Spirituality
Romantic Energy Will Be Contagious This Week, Astrologers Predict

Romantic Energy Will Be Contagious This Week, Astrologers Predict

The AstroTwins
Astrologers By The AstroTwins
Astrologers
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
A young woman with long brown hair with a swirling yellow autumn background

Graphic by mbg creative x Caitlin Strom / Stocksy

September 24, 2022 — 11:02 AM

Love is in the air this week as Mercury retrograde finally draws to a close and Venus gets cozy in her home sign of Libra. Here's your horoscope, from The AstroTwins.

You may discover the right balance of “hit the gas” and “ride the brakes” this Wednesday, September 28, when speed racer Mars in Gemini harmonizes in a dynamic duet with slow-and-steady Saturn in Aquarius.

Although these two planets operate at very different paces, they are both touring breezy air signs. Still, this is not the moment to zip ahead without a solid plan in place. Saturn is the ruler of time and doesn’t mind being the tortoise to impulsive Mars’ hare. Use this planetary pairing to pop the hood and give those big ideas a tune-up, ensuring that everything is running like a well-oiled machine. From there it will be easy to move the needle on stalled projects without “scratching the vinyl” in haste. Make sure that anything you do has a sound strategy behind it but also leaves room for at least a little bit of spontaneity.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Thursday’s mission: Elevate, luxuriate, decorate!

Beauty queen Venus dons the homecoming tiara, strutting onto Libra’s native soil for her annual visit.

Can astrology find your soul mate?

mbg's The AstroTwins reveal all on Cosmic Love on Prime Video

This is home base for the love planet, which means she operates at her fullest strength here. Willpower, on the other hand, may be at its weakest while Venus is in Libra. Good luck controlling yourself in the face of temptation—the one thing Libra Oscar Wilde could not resist.

If you’re in a relationship, make this your second, third—or fifteenth!—honeymoon phase. Push past resistance and stop keeping score. Romantic energy is contagious now—at least with the right people. The extra effort you make to tune in to your love interest can get stalled engines turning. Situationships may evolve into exclusive relationships over the coming few weeks. With Venus in gentle Libra, slow and steady devotion wins the race. Dial down the pressure, dial up the sweet gestures and charm. And pace yourself on Saturday when “more is more” Jupiter faces off with Venus and sends all common sense flying out the window!

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Scrambled signals are clearing up on Sunday, October 2.

This weekend, messenger Mercury ends an agitating retrograde that began on September 9 in Libra—and rounded out its second half in anxious Virgo starting September 23. Relationships were particularly unstable while Mercury backed up through Libra which may have led to obsessing and “strategizing” that got you nowhere fast. That all changes this Sunday!

As the cosmic communicator powers forward through sanity-restoring Virgo until October 10, logic reigns supreme. What to do with this earthy, orderly energy? Get obsessed with systematizing and simplifying. Color-code your bookshelves and purge processed junk food from your fridge. Straighten out your schedule and do your level best to achieve “inbox zero.” Rejig your budget and have any necessary conversations about money that you’ve been putting off.

Since Virgo loves wellness, accessorize with your fitness tracker and create an October workout plan. Just be careful not to hop on the latest fad. That gemstone-infused, activated-charcoal healing tonic sounds divine, but uh, could you whip one up at home? Pin that recipe!

Read your sign's weekly horoscope here.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York...
Read More
More from the author:
What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
Check out Astrology Fundamentals
Become the master of your own destiny and create real, meaningful change in your life with this out-of-this-world course taught by the amazing AstroTwins.
LEARN MORE
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional...
Read More

More On This Topic

Spirituality

The New Moon Is Going To Spotlight Relationships—Here's How To Handle It

Sarah Regan
The New Moon Is Going To Spotlight Relationships—Here's How To Handle It
Spirituality

What Each Of The 12 Zodiac Signs Is All About, In Case You're Curious

Sarah Regan
What Each Of The 12 Zodiac Signs Is All About, In Case You're Curious
Beauty

A Simple Hack To Stimulate Hair Growth (And Leave You Seriously Relaxed)

Hannah Frye
A Simple Hack To Stimulate Hair Growth (And Leave You Seriously Relaxed)
Beauty

This One Technique Can Actually Soften Wrinkles & It Doesn't Cost A Dime

Jamie Schneider
This One Technique Can Actually Soften Wrinkles & It Doesn't Cost A Dime
Personal Growth

What Is An Introverted Extrovert? 12 Signs & Tips To Thrive

Stephanie Catahan
What Is An Introverted Extrovert? 12 Signs & Tips To Thrive
Integrative Health

4 Reasons You Could Benefit From Seeing A Health Coach (Even If You're Healthy)

Merrell Readman
4 Reasons You Could Benefit From Seeing A Health Coach (Even If You're Healthy)
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

The One Supplement Reviewers Use To Beat Bloat When Nothing Else Works*

Merrell Readman
The One Supplement Reviewers Use To Beat Bloat When Nothing Else Works*
Functional Food

Upgrade Your Morning Coffee With This One Gut-Loving Addition

Hannah Frye
Upgrade Your Morning Coffee With This One Gut-Loving Addition
Functional Food

This Underrated Supplement Delivers Skin, Brain & Heart Benefits

Hannah Frye
This Underrated Supplement Delivers Skin, Brain & Heart Benefits
Integrative Health

10 Multivitamins That Meet All Your Nutritional Needs (& Then Some)

Merrell Readman
10 Multivitamins That Meet All Your Nutritional Needs (& Then Some)
Friendships

12 Helpful Things To Say To A Depressed Friend, From Mental Health Experts

Georgina Berbari
12 Helpful Things To Say To A Depressed Friend, From Mental Health Experts
Home

The 6 Best Mattresses For Fibromyalgia + Expert Tips For A Better Snooze

Jamey Powell
The 6 Best Mattresses For Fibromyalgia + Expert Tips For A Better Snooze
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/weekly-horoscope-for-september-26-oct-2-2022-from-astrotwins

Your article and new folder have been saved!