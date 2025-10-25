This Week's Horoscope Brings Big Emotions & A Disorienting Twist
Emo water trines start the week
Make-it-happen Mars in Scorpio links up with live-out-loud Jupiter in Cancer and soulful Saturn in Pisces this Tuesday and Wednesday, stirring deep emotional currents and unstoppable creative drive.
The alchemy begins October 28 when Mars forms a free-flowing trine to Jupiter, infusing your actions with both passion and purpose. You’re not just dreaming big—you’re ready to do big. Supersized visions spring to life, and you could move mountains with sheer willpower and conviction. The only real danger is playing it too safe.
Jupiter the gambler and Mars the warrior both dare you to leap before you overthink, trusting that your instincts are sharper than logic right now.
By Wednesday, as Mars glides into sync with Saturn, that wave of inspiration finds its structure. The pace steadies, your confidence anchors, and those wild ideas get a pragmatic polish. Think of it as passion meeting precision: You can make bold moves without burning out.
Mars in Scorpio’s intensity combines with Saturn in Pisces’ intuitive strategy, helping you build something meaningful, sustainable—and maybe even soul-stirring. Speak your truth with conviction, but back it up with action and empathy. When you make people feel something, you’ll have the power to turn momentum into mastery.
Mercury heads into outspoken Sagittarius on Wednesday, October 29 and stays for a longer spell—including a retrograde
After weeks of mind games and hidden agendas, clarity is finally on the horizon this Wednesday, October 29. Mercury shifts out of secretive Scorpio and into straightforward Sagittarius for its annual tour through this philosophical, outspoken fire sign.
With the messenger planet firing arrows into Sagittarius’ domain until November 18, authenticity is back in vogue. But with so many truth arrows flying around, no one is keen to listen.
Go easy on the opinionated rants and zealous preaching over the next few weeks. Sagittarius is the sign of global expansion and cross-cultural connections. You may discover surprising common ground by reaching across the proverbial aisle.
Media-makers and entrepreneurs will have no shortage of big ideas. Capture them all for consideration! Just don’t rush to pull the trigger on any venture until you’ve thoroughly mapped it out, especially if doing so means taking a gamble on your essential resources.
Sunday’s delulu Venus-Jupiter square can skew our senses
Feeling torn between head and heart? With Jupiter in Cancer squaring off against Venus in Libra, you’re craving deep emotional connections, but also trying to keep things smooth and balanced. Jupiter’s all about big feelings and nurturing vibes, while Venus wants harmony and beauty in your relationships.
It’s a cosmic tug-of-war between going all-in on love and making sure everything stays just right. The sweet spot? Let your heart lead, but don’t overdo it—keep those emotions in check while still honoring your deeper desires. Balance is key, so find your flow without tipping the scales too far!