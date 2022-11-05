A cautious clash between blithe Venus and restrained Saturn could hit the brakes. Don’t dismiss any reservations or nagging gut feelings. Instead, be grateful for this rare reality check from the stars.

Considering a commitment? Make sure you’re both on the same page for what you want long-term. The only way you’ll know is by setting your emotions aside and talking things through.

For couples, it’s a good day for a serious discussion about future plans or an unresolved issue. Warning: If you aren’t careful, your inner critic could short-circuit the bonding process. And with Venus in Scorpio, venomous words can be poison to a relationship. Turn on Saturn’s quality-control filters and adult your way through the conflict, avoiding any slings or stings.