This Week Brings A Rare Total Lunar Eclipse In Taurus—Here's What To Know
If you’ve been charging full steam ahead in your love life, tap the brakes this Monday, November 7.
A cautious clash between blithe Venus and restrained Saturn could hit the brakes. Don’t dismiss any reservations or nagging gut feelings. Instead, be grateful for this rare reality check from the stars.
Considering a commitment? Make sure you’re both on the same page for what you want long-term. The only way you’ll know is by setting your emotions aside and talking things through.
For couples, it’s a good day for a serious discussion about future plans or an unresolved issue. Warning: If you aren’t careful, your inner critic could short-circuit the bonding process. And with Venus in Scorpio, venomous words can be poison to a relationship. Turn on Saturn’s quality-control filters and adult your way through the conflict, avoiding any slings or stings.
A full moon lunar eclipse in Taurus arrives on Tuesday.
Show 'em the money! Tuesday’s full moon in fiscal and security-seeking Taurus would be powerful enough on its own—but as a game-changing lunar eclipse, it brings epic opportunities to shift (and increase!) the way you save, spend and earn.
Ready to do away with a longtime bad habit and start fresh? Here’s where the sensible-yet-sensual Taurus moon can save the day, reminding you that true change is a marathon, not a sprint. That said, this is a rare total lunar eclipse. And it could serve up a promising possibility that you need to decide on...fast!
Don’t stall if you’re excited about exploring something that shows up today (or over the next few days). This may indeed be a “once in a lifetime” gift, like a chance to travel for work or collab with a dream client who you’ve followed for years.
Jump into research mode and see what it will take to not miss out. Practical magic is plentiful today, but you have to take action in order to tap into it.
Look out! A battle of the egos could burst out Friday when the strong-willed Sun in Scorpio clashes with authoritarian Saturn in Aquarius.
The know-it-alls are out in full force—and no one will be quick to concede. Be on guard for bullies and don’t step into their gaslighting booby traps. The minute you feel your emotions overtake you is the moment you hand them all the power.
Silence may be the strongest weapon in your arsenal, so don’t be quick to show your cards (or even drag them on Twitter). Practicing restraint is the way to win, but we’re not saying it’s going to be easy!
When it comes to love, subtle signals say it all on Friday, as amorous Venus in Scorpio gets in a flowing formation with enchanting Neptune in Pisces.
Venus and Neptune's dynamic dance, which generally happens twice a year, sends seductive undercurrents rippling through the ether. Cast a spell with nonverbal cues; Dab on a titillating fragrance; Show a little skin. A little cat-and-mouse game can be arousing in “affairs de coeur.”
Wait a little longer to reply to a new love interest’s text—but not so long that they feel ignored. Uncertainty builds anticipation...and attraction. The only risk of a Venus-Neptune trine is that it can make boundaries a little hazy. Don’t lose sight of all propriety in the heat of the moment. There’s a time and a place for everything.
