Mercury Retrograde *Finally* Ends This Week — But Astrologers Have One Warning

When it comes to love, don't judge a book by its cover! But definitely peek at what paperback that coffee-shop cutie is reading. (Hello, opening line...) The new moon in brainy Gemini kicks up savvy repartee with plenty of witty wordplay thrown in.

That's sure to make anyone swoon under the spell of this sapiosexual new moon. If you've been looking for love in all the wrong places, switch it up. Where are the thoughtful, curious, and culturally aware people hanging out? Over the next two weeks, you could meet your match in an online mastermind, weekend workshop, or discussion group. Or they might just be hanging out at your local pub trivia night. Conversation is key to fostering any sort of deeper connections. Coupled? Stop recycling the same "how was your day" chatter. If you don't have any new subjects to hash out, consider trying something new, exciting, and worthy of postgame analysis! Novelty brings a rush of dopamine, which brings a burst of sexual energy. Oh, heyyyy there...