Weekly Horoscope For May 29-June 4, 2023 From The AstroTwins
This is a week to dream big and kickstart a new project. Here's your weekly horoscope from The AstroTwins.
Advertisement
Venus and Neptune serve rose-colored romance—and willpower will be MIA by Friday.
It’s almost too easy to get swept away by romance as touchy-feely Venus in Cancer and impressionable Neptune in Pisces link up in emotive water signs. If your heart is a wide-open space, you might want to install a security device at its entrance. At least for today, your desire for compassion and comfort could weaken your screening process, leaving you susceptible to someone who tugs your heartstrings or, worse, takes advantage of your kindness. If you’ve been overly guarded, however, the Venus-Neptune alliance helps lower your defenses to give the hopeful contenders a fighting chance.
Saturday’s full moon in Sagittarius (11:41 PM EDT) gets Pride Month rolling!
Adventure calls! And with the Sagittarius full moon illuminating your path, it’s anyone’s guess which corner of the globe will lure you over the coming two weeks. Keep your suitcase at the ready for work travel and weekend pleasure jaunts alike. With this full moon forming a fast-moving trine to passionate Mars, there could be romance or a daring activity wrapped up in those getaway plans!
The Archer loves learning and personal growth. Sign up for a weekend workshop or pick up some metaphysical reading material. If you’d rather teach, perhaps you can create a course of your own and earn some cash in the meantime. The next two weeks are an ideal window to kickstart any big projects you’ve been dreaming about. But curb the gambling tendencies of Sagittarius as this full moon will form a limiting square to cautious Saturn in Pisces.
Advertisement
Keep chaos in check on Saturday as buzzy Mercury and wrench-throwing Uranus unite.
Lively Mercury and lawless Uranus throw a wrench in the works of any play-it-safe plans as they unite for one day in material-minded Taurus. You’ll have the urge to disrupt anything too steady and to rebel against anyone who tries to fence you in. Do you keep returning to the “same old same old” rather than trying something new? Take on a “growth mindset” instead of a fixed one and make it your mission to learn about cutting-edge technology and innovative ways to make your day-to-day duties more efficient—and interesting!
Advertisement
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.
More from the author:
Astrology Fundamentals
Check out What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
More from the author:
Astrology Fundamentals
Check out What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.