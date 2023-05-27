Adventure calls! And with the Sagittarius full moon illuminating your path, it’s anyone’s guess which corner of the globe will lure you over the coming two weeks. Keep your suitcase at the ready for work travel and weekend pleasure jaunts alike. With this full moon forming a fast-moving trine to passionate Mars, there could be romance or a daring activity wrapped up in those getaway plans!

The Archer loves learning and personal growth. Sign up for a weekend workshop or pick up some metaphysical reading material. If you’d rather teach, perhaps you can create a course of your own and earn some cash in the meantime. The next two weeks are an ideal window to kickstart any big projects you’ve been dreaming about. But curb the gambling tendencies of Sagittarius as this full moon will form a limiting square to cautious Saturn in Pisces.