2021's Eclipse Season Starts This Week: What Astrologers Want You To Know

Not only is it an illuminating lunar eclipse, but it begins spring eclipse season, which also includes the June 10 Gemini solar (new moon) eclipse.

These lunations echo 2020's May-June eclipses on the Gemini-Sagittarius axis, driving up themes around global cooperation, truth in media, and cooperative expansion. Normally, a Sagittarius full moon might have us jetting off on spontaneous journeys (or full-on relocations), but with global restrictions still in place, we'll have to find other ways to connect with far-flung friends.

Lunar eclipses are known for revealing what's in the shadows, and this one could shine a light on truths that have been buried in the vault. Last year's Sagittarius lunar eclipse—the first in this pair—blew the lid off racial injustices that have been committed in plain sight for centuries.

True to the fiery spirit of Sagittarius, a global uprising ignited near the first lunar eclipse in this sign last June. Outrage over the senseless murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin forced conversations about systemic racism and white supremacy into the mainstream. While Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges in his 2021 trial, alarming cases of violence against the Asian-American and Pacific-Islander communities have been on the rise.

All around the world, it seems, culture wars are erupting and intensifying under the influence of this eclipse series (June 2020 to January 2022) such as the ongoing fight between Israel and Hamas that has created tragic civilian casualties.

The job of these eclipses is to reveal disparities and bring them into the dialogue. Can we keep on doing better? That's an understatement. The path to racial equity is still harrowing—globally. By the time this eclipse series ends on December 4, 2021, there are sure to be more historical reckonings.