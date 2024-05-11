Skip to Content
Praying For A Miracle? You Might Get One This Week—Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins
Author:
The AstroTwins
May 11, 2024
The AstroTwins
Astrologers
By The AstroTwins
Astrologers
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
Image by Helen Ast / unsplash
May 11, 2024
Welcome to the Taurus channel! This week, so much action is taking place in the sign of the Bull. Here's your horoscope.

The Sun and Uranus host their annual meetup on May 13—in Taurus

The only constant is change today. As the courageous Sun and radical changemaker Uranus make their once-a-year meetup, you’ll be spurred to take action in a stagnant part of life.

A plot twist could arrive out of the blue. Think fast! With both luminaries in stability-seeking Taurus, do your best to devise a sustainable solution.

Messenger Mercury heads into Taurus on Wednesday after a super long trek through Aries

If you fail to plan, you plan to fail: Make that your mantra as mental Mercury shifts into sensible Taurus until June 3. There’s hardly a more ideal time to put concrete plans behind your lofty dreams.

A lot of big ideas probably got floated while Mercury was in Aries for the last two months. But can these concepts go the distance? Sort through the pile to pick a handful of winners.

Crunch the numbers, plot a few action steps and carve out dedicated hours to methodically developing a project plan.

Investing a couple of weeks will help you decide whether to devote more time to the project or move on.

Love planet Venus meets experimental Uranus in Taurus on Saturday

Can you mix things up in your love life without completely capsizing a commitment? Today’s mashup of Venus and unpredictable Uranus might throw you a curveball.

For couples who’ve been stuck at a plateau, the change could be refreshing. But if you’re feeling claustrophobic, this may spike your cabin fever, tempting you to bolt. Don’t act impulsively. Maybe all you need is a little more breathing room...or some new bedroom moves?

Saturday is also The Day of Miracles! Get ready for the annual Sun-Jupiter conjunction (cazimi)

Magic and magnificence! Today, the sky is filled with energy and optimism as the generous Sun and limitless Jupiter make their once-a-year alignment and bring positive momentum to the world. This year, they’ll connect in Taurus, helping us all grow without destabilizing ourselves.

Nicknamed the Day of Miracles, this Sun-Jupiter meetup tints everything in your path with a rosy, can-do glow. Both planets have a bounty to share, so shine your light far beyond your usual sphere of influence!​

Check out your personal weekly horoscope here.

