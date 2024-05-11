Advertisement
Praying For A Miracle? You Might Get One This Week—Here's Your Horoscope
The Sun and Uranus host their annual meetup on May 13—in Taurus
The only constant is change today. As the courageous Sun and radical changemaker Uranus make their once-a-year meetup, you’ll be spurred to take action in a stagnant part of life.
A plot twist could arrive out of the blue. Think fast! With both luminaries in stability-seeking Taurus, do your best to devise a sustainable solution.
Messenger Mercury heads into Taurus on Wednesday after a super long trek through Aries
If you fail to plan, you plan to fail: Make that your mantra as mental Mercury shifts into sensible Taurus until June 3. There’s hardly a more ideal time to put concrete plans behind your lofty dreams.
A lot of big ideas probably got floated while Mercury was in Aries for the last two months. But can these concepts go the distance? Sort through the pile to pick a handful of winners.
Crunch the numbers, plot a few action steps and carve out dedicated hours to methodically developing a project plan.
Investing a couple of weeks will help you decide whether to devote more time to the project or move on.
Love planet Venus meets experimental Uranus in Taurus on Saturday
Can you mix things up in your love life without completely capsizing a commitment? Today’s mashup of Venus and unpredictable Uranus might throw you a curveball.
For couples who’ve been stuck at a plateau, the change could be refreshing. But if you’re feeling claustrophobic, this may spike your cabin fever, tempting you to bolt. Don’t act impulsively. Maybe all you need is a little more breathing room...or some new bedroom moves?
Saturday is also The Day of Miracles! Get ready for the annual Sun-Jupiter conjunction (cazimi)
Magic and magnificence! Today, the sky is filled with energy and optimism as the generous Sun and limitless Jupiter make their once-a-year alignment and bring positive momentum to the world. This year, they’ll connect in Taurus, helping us all grow without destabilizing ourselves.
Nicknamed the Day of Miracles, this Sun-Jupiter meetup tints everything in your path with a rosy, can-do glow. Both planets have a bounty to share, so shine your light far beyond your usual sphere of influence!
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.
