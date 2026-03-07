Jupiter Goes Direct This Week Plus Mars & The North Node Link In Pisces—Here's Your Horoscope
Jupiter turns direct in nourishing Cancer on Tuesday, March 10
Emotional limbo, begone! After drifting in reverse since November 11, expansive Jupiter pivots direct in Cancer, helping you take action on all those feelings you’ve been processing over the past four months.
Whether you need a primal scream, an ugly cry, or an extra therapy session, go for it! The energetic release will be a huge psychic relief. Starting today, matters close to your heart begin to flow in a forward direction again.
Decisions about your home and family life that have been muddled since the fall will start to become clear again. With risk taker Jupiter at the helm, you may feel ready to explore some daring possibilities around where to live—and who to live with.
Honest conversations with your inner circle are forthcoming. Before truth teller Jupiter moves on to Leo on June 30, you could lift the mask and reveal parts of your identity that you’ve been shielding. No pressure though! Building up new support networks might be the best first step.
Think big, plan modestly with Wednesday’s waning quarter moon in Sagittarius
You want to change the world, but how about starting with one little corner of it? The waning quarter moon in big-thinking Sagittarius reminds you that Rome wasn’t built, retrofitted, or toured in a day.
Check in: Are you overcommitting or spreading yourself too thin? Use this balancing lunar checkpoint to adjust your plans, especially if you’re trying to map out adventurous travel or budget for the next steps of an ambitious entrepreneurial project.
Opinions flow freely under these candid skies, which can make for lively discussions. Just try not to go on the attack with any of your allies while you’re sharing your hot takes. Respectful disagreement, please!
Make-it-happen Mars unites with the fateful North Node in Pisces on Friday, March 13
Heed the call! Your intuition is revving in high gear today as driven Mars aligns with the North Node of destiny in Pisces for the first time since 2007! This ultra-rare conjunction pushes you toward your dreams, some that may defy logic.
This is not the moment for step-by-step strategies. Instead, get into a quiet, meditative space where you can tune in to your inner compass. Your subconscious contains clues about “next steps,” even if you can’t see the full map yet.
Throughout the day, you might feel a sudden burst of courage or find yourself pulled in a direction that totally was not on your bingo card. If discomfort bubbles up, don’t back down. It’s a sign you’re breaking through your own limits.