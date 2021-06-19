This Week Will Bring Glamorous New Beginnings, According To Astrologers
Mercury retrograde ends this week, but a few other notable transits are swooping in to take its place. Here's your horoscope from the AstroTwins:
If life has felt like a modern-day episode of Gossip Girl since May 29, there's only one culprit to blame.
Mercury has been retrograde in tea-spilling Gemini, which scrambled signals at every turn. From mismanaged scheduling to explosive comment threads, even the most basic negotiations were mired in red tape. But as Mercury does an about-face on Tuesday, June 22, we'll see which contracts are meant to stick and which were all smoke and mirrors.
Since Gemini rules siblings, neighbors, coworkers, and other peers, there's likely repair work needed with the folks you deal with day-to-day. Iron out those scrambled signals while Mercury powers forward through the "Twin Town" until July 11. But cautious communication is still required, especially while the retrograde shadow lingers until July 7.
Be discerning as you analyze what—and who—to keep on your social calendars. And maybe wait until July 7 before you sign on any dotted lines or purchase any new mobile equipment or a car. And if you can't stall, read the fine print and don't skimp on your research!
Make your midyear resolutions this Thursday, June 24, as the year's only full moon in Capricorn illuminates the long, strategic view for accomplishing a mission.
Rather than stubbornly forging ahead, hit pause and assess: What's working and what's left you feeling like Sisyphus rolling a boulder up a hill? While tenacity is Capricorn's strong suit, productivity is too. Maybe there's a better route to the finish line—or a better team to support your vision.
Also: What goals were in your crosshairs at the dawning of 2021, especially near the January 13 new moon? If you got distracted from these, Thursday's moonbeams motivate you to pick up the ball and run with it again. It's never too late to start over or correct course along the way. And while adhering to traditional methodologies is a must during a Capricorn full moon, there's also a call to modernize...and futurize!
Life could feel like a giant reflecting pool starting this Saturday, as soothsayer Neptune dips into its annual retrograde until December 1.
From 2011 to 2026, the numinous planet is paddling through its ruling sign of Pisces, doubling down on its mystical effects.
This meditative five-month cycle can be a profound blessing, opening a window to heal core wounds, deal with addictions, and tap into buried realms of creativity. With fog-machine Neptune in the timeout chair, you can cut through illusions...if you are willing to take an unflinching audit of your life.
Use this period to explore the shadows. Awareness is the key to evolution! By owning up to unhealthy patterns you can learn to break them. And rest up, because the best ideas may arrive while you're sleeping, meditating, or just staring at the clouds.
Make sure to keep your psychic shield up, especially while in public. Like a sponge, you can absorb the mood of a room or get thrown off emotionally by a stranger's vibes. If you're grouchy or spacey for "no apparent reason," you may need to clear your energetic field.
Fill up an Epsom salt bath, wave the sage wand, or book a session with a Neptunian healer like a therapist or shaman (many do Telehealth or distance work). Since Neptune is the god of the seas, flush out your system with filtered H2O to purge toxic influences during the retrograde. Examine personal boundaries. Has generosity turned into sacrifice, or are you being too rigid? Perhaps you need to be firmer...or to soften, so others can actually reach you.
On Sunday, romantic Venus resumes its roar as she shimmies into the lion's den and joins dance partner Mars for a sexy samba in Leo until July 21.
If you've had trouble tapping into your fierceness, this glamorous, amorous cycle turns it around. Bring on the dress-up dates, fancy dinners, and full-on fashion dares.
This is a powerful time to initiate creative projects, dive back into the dating pool, or rev up romance with a new interest or long-term love. Work on your "branding" to make sure your outsides are a reflection of the genius within. If you're challenged in finding a look that makes your soul sing, a few sessions with a stylist could be a game-changer and a money saver.
When it comes to love, this Venus cycle holds nothing back. Hire the skywriter, gush like a hopeful on The Bachelor ("I am so ready to take this journey with you..."), Tinder like it was your second job. But don't forget legendary Leo Whitney Houston's words: Learning to love yourself is the greatest love of all.