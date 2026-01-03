January Gets Underway With Not One But Two Cazimis—And A Venus-Jupiter Clash
Venus cazimi! The shimmering Sun unites with Venus on Tuesday, January 6
Tuesday’s meetup of the confident Sun and magnetic Venus in Capricorn could help you start the year feeling like a boss.
Where would you like to express your leadership or be recognized in 2026? Stride boldly into the first workweek of the year and radiate charisma!
A compelling person could sweep you up in their aura. Dazzled though you may be, remember that they’re still a mere mortal. Admiration is one thing, but hoisting them onto a pedestal can lead to disappointments for both of you.
Cosmic lovebirds Venus & Mars make their every-other-year conjunction on Wednesday
How far will you go to prove your loyalty? Cosmic lovers Venus and Mars unite in devoted Capricorn this Wednesday. Romantic gestures are nice, but consistent action is the love language that speaks volumes.
Capricorn is a long-term planner, and you may be questioning whether a relationship or friendship can go the distance. Do the mature thing and talk about it. Better to lay your cards on the table and know where you stand than to be left fantasizing about a future that only one of you wants!
Is everyone on board? Turn talks to what you can build together as a duo this year.
The “benefics” Venus and Jupiter clash on Friday
Craving comfort or itching for a challenge? On Friday, the “benefics” Venus and Jupiter break from their simpatico stance and lock into a power struggle.
With Jupiter in nurturing Cancer and Venus in status-seeking Capricorn, your heart and head may be pulling you in dueling directions, making satisfaction a fleeting prospect. Sentimental feelings clash with practical considerations, and the tension between emotional security and worldly ambition could leave couples second-guessing their bond.
Attached? One partner may be craving deeper intimacy while the other’s laser-focused on long-term goals. Don’t confuse distraction with disinterest, though! Talk it out before you let assumptions build walls.
Single? Chemistry could spark in unexpected places, but don’t rush to lock anything down. Let connections unfold slowly and see who shows up for the real you. A case of “grass is greener” could make it hard for you to give anyone a fair chance.
Mars cazimi! The warrior planet basks in the Sun’s rays, also on Friday
Who’s an unstoppable force this Friday? You are! As the confident Sun and fearless Mars unite in ambitious Capricorn, they send you on a mission—and nothing can stand in your way. Just check in with yourself throughout the day to make sure you’re not coming across as too competitive or aggressive, as this combustible mashup can make people a little ruthless.
More aura, less ego. When you exude leadership, people will naturally gravitate to you.
The Sun and Mars oppose Jupiter on Saturday stirring global unrest
Don’t believe the hype—or feed it! With both the Sun and combative Mars facing off against outspoken Jupiter, emotions can spin stories faster than the facts can keep up.
Someone may talk a big game, tugging on your heartstrings, or trigger knee-jerk reactions that spiral into heated debates. Before you know it, tall tales and strong opinions are flying, leaving everyone unsure what (or who) to believe.
Enjoy the colorful narratives, but check the receipts before you sign on—or start promising more than you can deliver. If words get too sharp, take responsibility quickly.
A real apology (“I’m sorry for hurting you”) goes a lot further than a defensive justification. And if you’re the one on the receiving end, don’t stew—set a clear boundary and see who’s mature enough to respect it.