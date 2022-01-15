This Week Kicks Off A Spicy Astrological Cycle Years In The Making

 Skip to content

The AstroTwins
mbg Astrologers By The AstroTwins
mbg Astrologers
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
Image by mbg creative X Aleksandra Jankovic / Stocksy

January 15, 2022 — 15:04 PM

With a full moon and some rare transits brewing, this week will bring us the opportunity to explore our passions and start a new cycle.

What fills your emotional tanks? The answer may surprise you this Monday, January 17, as the first full moon of 2022 shimmers in watery, reflective Cancer.

With secret-keeper Pluto in Capricorn sitting directly across the zodiac wheel from la luna, you might catch the soft whispers of deferred dreams. Tune in to these "ghosts" of inspiration past. With both Mercury and Venus retrograde all week, looking backward won't turn you into a pillar of salt. Rather, something heartfelt and true may rise from the ashes of grief, disappointment, or loss. Use the coming two weeks—peak manifesting time for a full moon—to create your "studies," releasing judgment and making art for art's sake. Sketch out characters for a novel, strum chords on a guitar, or test-kitchen recipes for say, your someday-maybe food truck 

Normally this full moon would inspire a decorating mission or heart-to-hearts with your inner circle. But the aforementioned retrogrades wave red flags, cautioning against risks that could destabilize your home base in any way. Avoid triggering topics for the time being, and instead, excavate your own emotions and explore them with objective friends and guides. Once you've moved past the reactive state, you'll be in a far better place to implement changes—or negotiate terms that feel like a win-win.

More major news arrives on Tuesday! Uranus goes direct and the North Node makes moves.

Not only does cosmic shock-jock Uranus wrap up its five-month retrograde and blaze forward with an innovative-but-practical spirit in Taurus, but the Bullpen is getting a second hit from the lunar North Node, which heads into Taurus for the first time since December 2004. This isn't a planet but rather a point in the sky that is associated with the eclipses. In astrology, the North Node, along with its companion, the South Node, is the cosmic compass directing our collective destiny.

Money, power, and sex will be the focus of this next cycle, which wages on till July 17, 2023. How do we traverse our inner landscapes while also handling material world concerns? We may swing between the extremes of controlled stoicism and unbridled hedonism. There's a popular saying that we are "spiritual beings having a human experience." As the earthbound Taurus North Node plays tug-of-war with the mystical Scorpio South Node, we'll find ourselves seeking the elusive balance between "physical" and "metaphysical."

Fortunately, the Sun can help with that balancing act. On Wednesday, January 19, el Sol blazes into high-minded, progressive Aquarius—a sign that sits smack-dab in the middle of Scorpio and Taurus on the zodiac wheel. Borrowing some of Scorpio's "weird" and a touch of Taurus' practical magic, the Water Bearer knows how to mix a cocktail that pleases both of its fellow fixed signs. Experiment openly while Aquarius season wages on until February 18. Just don't forget to record your findings—or your process! The gems you uncover could positively affect an entire community.

