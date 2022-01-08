Why Astrologers Want You To Take Things Extra Slow This Week

The red planet is serving up a strong dose of truth serum, which does not mix well with Neptune's quixotic cocktail. If you've been laboring in delusion, this aggressive energy will break that spell—and not in a gentle way.

Mars in Sagittarius is fiery and wants to go-go-go! Neptune in Pisces is languid and simply wants to flow. While it's unwise to leap when you're riding this bizarre roller coaster, squares can be helpful for getting you unstuck. As this cosmic kerfuffle pushes you in new directions, open your mind to fresh approaches. Know that the early part of the workweek could be filled with stops and starts. Super-frustrating, but don't bail on any important missions. Use this as an opportunity to fine-tune your processes. Should you dial up the empathy and creativity…or detach in the name of productivity? Adjust as needed so you can justify both the end and the means.