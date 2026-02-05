Try To Keep Your Head On Straight This Week As Uranus Retrograde Finally Ends
Disruptor Uranus wraps its retrograde on Tuesday, February 3
Fasten your seatbelt and watch out for whiplash. Side-spinning Uranus pivots out of retrograde and charges forward in steady Taurus for its final stretch through this stubborn earth sign—an era we won’t experience again for another 84 years.
This rebellious backspin, which began last September 6, may have stirred up surprises in your finances, home life, or sense of security. As Uranus corrects course, expect a few days of extra erratic energy, so steer clear of chaos and avoid getting pulled into anyone’s drama.
Since May 2018, Uranus has been shaking up your ideas of stability and what it means to feel grounded. By April 25, you’ll close the books on this once-in-a-lifetime chapter as the cosmic disruptor begins a seven-year journey through Gemini. Embracing uncertainty has become part of the lesson, but any exciting changes on the horizon deserve a thoughtful plan. For the rest of the week, unplug when you can: reduce screen time, craft, cook, do a gentle fitness class to keep yourself rooted.
Messenger Mercury floats into Pisces for a long 10 weeks—including a retrograde—this Friday
Hygge season just got sweeter as social Mercury flutters into poetic Pisces for ten weeks. Under the influence of the flowy Fish, attractions take on a life of their own. But don't let communication get too vague.
This extended cycle, which lasts until April 14, includes a retrograde (February 26 to March 20). Assumptions could cause you to crash if you attempt to ride on them. That said, the fluid nature of Pisces supports softer boundaries, which can help you break through the ice.
Deep healing awaits those willing to plunge into the stormy surface of the psyche. Keep the creative supplies on hand and turn your discoveries into cathartic works of art.
Sunday’s Venus-Uranus square could spawn a genius plan
Before you prep your morning pour-over, a genius idea may already be percolating. Capture it as a napkin sketch as you get caffeinated, then share it with the “big idea” trusted people in your friend circle. The lively discussion that ensues could evolve into an actual game plan in a matter of hours!
Since Venus is in money-minded Taurus, make sure you’re clear about what you’re willing to share—both in terms of the glory and the profits. With curveball-throwing Uranus in the mix, failing to talk about this now could devastate a friendship or turn into a legal arbitration. Who needs that?!