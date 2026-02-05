Since May 2018, Uranus has been shaking up your ideas of stability and what it means to feel grounded. By April 25, you’ll close the books on this once-in-a-lifetime chapter as the cosmic disruptor begins a seven-year journey through Gemini. Embracing uncertainty has become part of the lesson, but any exciting changes on the horizon deserve a thoughtful plan. For the rest of the week, unplug when you can: reduce screen time, craft, cook, do a gentle fitness class to keep yourself rooted.