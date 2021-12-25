 Skip to content

Spirituality
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle.
Astrologers' Prediction For The Last Week Of 2021? Prepare To Be Liberated

Image by mbg creative X Lyuba Burakova / Stocksy

December 25, 2021 — 15:05 PM

It's the last week of 2021! Here's what astrologers say to expect as we round up another year under the sun.

This Tuesday, December 28 brings one more epic shift before the New Year.

Exploratory Jupiter leaves Aquarius' atmosphere and plunges into Pisces for the second of three cosmic cruises. Whatever Jupiter touches, it expands. In Pisces, empathy grows by leaps and bounds. Global consciousness shifts toward healing, creativity, and the arts during this upcoming "sail," which lasts until May 10.

Truth-teller Jupiter in illusory Pisces could expose a few scandals, but it will also make our shared humanity a topic of open conversation. As the famous recovery saying goes, you're only as sick as your secrets. Find support for issues you're working through, and give back where you can. 

Set boundaries, though! Free-spirited Jupiter and enmeshing Pisces come together in a healing way, teaching us the power of "interdependence," the art of being autonomous and intimate at once. But without healthy limits, this transit can lead straight to trauma-bonding, codependence, and exhaustion. Make this your mantra: No is a complete sentence.

This New Year's Eve is all about adventure as the moon greets go-getter Mars in Sagittarius.

Spice up ho-hum plans by tapping into the wide-eyed wonder of this zodiac sign. Could you slip off to a new destination? Diversify your guest list? Any activity that broadens your horizon will elevate the celebration. Some signs will be feeling introspective, making this a perfect NYE for candlelight yoga, vision boarding—or a fire circle, which taps right into the fire element of Sagittarius! 

Bottom line: This #freebritney fiesta gives us all the urge for liberation and novelty. But with four planets in Capricorn, including judgment-skewing Venus retrograde, we're advised to curate plans and guest lists carefully for a drama-free turn of the calendar!

If you're traveling this NYE, you're in luck since this moon-Mars combo lives for the journey. But even close to home, mix up your usual celebration with some refreshing tradition-breakers. Why does NYE have to be about getting Champagne-wasted and virus-endangered with a sloppy kiss? Sagittarius is both wild and high-minded, so this may raise the spiritual bar on your festivities. Include some movement. This sign rules the hips and thighs, so it would be a crime to ignore them. Living room dance party, hip-opening yoga moves, or shaking it at the club—the choice is yours.

If your resolutions aren't crystal clear in the early part of the week, just wait until Sunday, January 2.

The inaugural new moon of 2022 lands in goal-obsessed Capricorn. Like a strong tailwind, this lunar lift will buoy our stalled ambitions into action. Since Capricorn is the sign of structure, this could be the beginning of a powerful planning phase; one that bears fruit by the corresponding full moon on July 13...or 2022's second new moon in Capricorn on December 23. Since this new moon arrives close to Uranus, the planet of surprises, be open to unexpected plot twists, swift and sudden upgrades, and unconventional solutions that emerge out of thin air.

