Astrologers' Prediction For The Last Week Of 2021? Prepare To Be Liberated

Spice up ho-hum plans by tapping into the wide-eyed wonder of this zodiac sign. Could you slip off to a new destination? Diversify your guest list? Any activity that broadens your horizon will elevate the celebration. Some signs will be feeling introspective, making this a perfect NYE for candlelight yoga, vision boarding—or a fire circle, which taps right into the fire element of Sagittarius!

Bottom line: This #freebritney fiesta gives us all the urge for liberation and novelty. But with four planets in Capricorn, including judgment-skewing Venus retrograde, we're advised to curate plans and guest lists carefully for a drama-free turn of the calendar!

If you're traveling this NYE, you're in luck since this moon-Mars combo lives for the journey. But even close to home, mix up your usual celebration with some refreshing tradition-breakers. Why does NYE have to be about getting Champagne-wasted and virus-endangered with a sloppy kiss? Sagittarius is both wild and high-minded, so this may raise the spiritual bar on your festivities. Include some movement. This sign rules the hips and thighs, so it would be a crime to ignore them. Living room dance party, hip-opening yoga moves, or shaking it at the club—the choice is yours.