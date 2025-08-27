This Week's Horoscope Brings Seduction With A Side Of Reality Checking
Seductive Venus struts into Leo on Monday, August 25
Summer love comes with a “better late than never” footnote this Monday, August 25. Romantic Venus restores her sultry roar as she shimmies into the lion's den until September 19.
If you've had trouble tapping into your fierceness over the past few weeks, the tide turns now. This glamorous, amorous cycle calls for high-fashion ‘fits, eight-course dinners, and full-on PDAs. This is a powerful time to initiate creative projects, dive back into the dating pool, or rev up romance, whether with a new interest or long-term love.
Work on your personal branding to make sure your front-facing presentation is a proper reflection of the genius within. With Mercury fully out of retrograde, the coast is clear to hire a stylist, set up a photoshoot, or work with a professional designer.
When it comes to love, this Venus cycle holds nothing back. Hire the skywriter, gush like a hopeful on The Bachelor ("I am so ready to take this journey with you..."), swipe right like it was your second job. But don't forget legendary Leo Whitney Houston's words: Learning to love yourself is the greatest love of all.
Venus has run-ins with Saturn, Neptune and Pluto in the early part of the week
Before Venus can fully hit her stride in Leo, she immediately brushes up against three heavyweight outer planets, setting the tone for the weeks ahead.
Monday’s fire trine between Venus and Saturn lays the groundwork for love with substance, inviting honest conversations about commitment and long-term goals. With both planets in outspoken fire signs, it’s easier to speak openly about “us”—or even to clarify what you’re seeking if you’re playing the field.
Then on Tuesday, Venus trines dreamy Neptune, dissolving walls and ushering in a wave of tenderness and bold emotional expression. It’s a heart-opening day, but one where discernment matters; Let your intuition guide you in distinguishing soulful connection from alluring fantasy.
By Wednesday, things heat up in a different way as Venus faces off with shadowy Pluto, putting trust and power dynamics into the spotlight. Old fears or unspoken tensions may surface, revealing where bonds need recalibration—or release.
Whether you’re deepening a relationship or assessing a new one, this trio of aspects asks you to balance heart and head, fantasy and reality, passion and truth. Together, they create a potent initiation into Venus’s fiery tour through Leo, where love becomes both a playground and a proving ground.
Sunday’s waxing quarter moon in Sagittarius can make you restless, wanting more
Feeling bogged down by the minutiae and missing your spark? Today’s balancing quarter moon in expansive Sagittarius reignites your visionary zeal.
While a detailed plan supported by data is essential, it's the thrill of potential and purpose that truly drives you. Take time to evaluate areas where you've become inflexible and open up to alternative viewpoints. Remember, exploring new ideas doesn't commit you to them—it simply broadens your horizons.
If you’ve hit a wall, step away from the competitive fray today and reconnect with what brings you joy. Sagittarius, the philosopher of the zodiac, encourages you to consider broader implications.
Are your efforts inclusive enough? How do your plans affect the community, your environment, and your loved ones? Scrutinize your approach and make a few adjustments. Results may already manifest with next week’s full moon!