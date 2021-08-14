Astrologers Illuminate Why This Could Be A Week Of Game-Changing Firsts

That means until early October, every one of the outer planets (from Jupiter to Pluto) is retrograde, insisting that we all take a deeper look at larger, societal patterns, how well are we cooperating as humans. When the side-spinning planet shifts into reverse every year for nearly five months, it can slow (or outright halt!) progress.

Since Uranus began its uncomfortable eight-year trek through Taurus in May 2018, there's been a war between rapidly moving scientific developments and stubborn "old-school" beliefs. Futuristic Uranus loves to push the envelope. Traditional earth sign Taurus wants things to stay the way they always have. Can you see the contradiction here? We'll continue grappling with this dichotomy for the rest of 2022, as we figure out how to balance our modern-day conveniences against the impacts on the planet, from climate to the economy.

Last week, the United States government took the first step toward passing a $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill, which has "Uranus in Taurus" written all over in. With climate initiatives, paid leave for workers, and fixes to roads and bridges that will create jobs, this is exactly the kind of deep-dive societal Uranus in Taurus is ready to tackle during a retrograde.

On a personal level, where could you use some infrastructure shifts? From budget to diet to work-life balance, start by simplifying! With motivator Mars trine Uranus this week, you'll actually be excited about streamlining. But even as you pare down, don't bite off more than you can chew when the Sun opposes Jupiter on Thursday. If you're moralizing or maximizing, your ego may be at play. Remember: Improving your day-to-day life is a marathon, not a sprint...or a competition!